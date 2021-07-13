Republic Top 10 Headlines: Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul, NEET PG Exam On Sept 11 & More

Delhi HC Orders Saket Gokhale To Delete All Tweets Against Lakshmi Puri In Defamation Case

In a big win for former Indian Assistant Secretary-General at the UN, Lakshmi Puri, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against her in connection with a defamation suit. A single-judge bench of Justice C Harishankar pronouncing order on the suit filed by Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife also prevented Gokhale from making any new tweets against the former diplomat.

After NE, PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of 6 Other States On July 19 To Review COVID

After interacting with the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct interactions with the Chief Ministers of six other states- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala over the COVID-19 situation. The interaction, which is scheduled for July 19, will take place via video conferencing. The timing of the interaction, as per sources, will be 11 AM. This comes in the backdrop of an increase in COVID-19 cases in these states despite the rest of the country considerably taming the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Anti-BJP Front Or Punjab Cong Crisis?: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul Gandhi

In a big political development, former poll strategist Prashant Kishore met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sparking speculations of a united front against the BJP. This meeting assumes significance as the former poll strategist had also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at frequent intervals after which Sharad Pawar called for a controversial meeting in June with people from political, journalistic and different walks of life joined the meet. It was then termed as Rashtra Manch meeting, although they denied having formed an anti-BJP or third front.

PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation With NE CMs; Has A Message For COVID-19 Norms Violators

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states on Tuesday, PM Modi cautioned against lowering the guard against COVID-19 and reiterated the mantra of 'testing, tracking and treatment'. He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram amid a rise in the Northeast's novel coronavirus cases. While lauding the efforts of these states in enhancing testing infrastructure and reducing vaccine wastage, he called for micro-containment zones to curb the spread of COVID-19.

US Wildfires Now Spread Across 10 Western States, Threatens To Destroy Homes, Land

On Tuesday, wildfires raged across eleven dry US Western states, destroying homes and forcing hundreds to flee, with the largest in Oregon, threatening California's power supply. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, nearly 60 wildfires ripped through bone-dry wood and brush from Alaska to Wyoming. More than half of the significant active fires were in Arizona, Idaho, and Montana.

NEET PG exam to be conducted on September 11, Health Min Mandaviya sends best wishes

NEET Postgraduate exam 2021: A day after the announcement of the NEET (UG) exam date, the date for NEET PG has also been announced. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the NEET PG exam date through Twitter. He tweeted, "We have decided to conduct NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!"

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Allocation Of 1 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, MK Stalin requested the Prime Minister's intervention to correct the imbalance in the COVID-19 vaccine allocation for Tamil Nadu and make a special allocation of 1 crore vaccine doses.

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of 1983 World Cup Hero Yashpal Sharma; Calls Him An 'inspiration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma who passed away at the age of 66 on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered Yashpal Sharma for his contribution to the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and called him an inspiration to budding cricketers. PM Modi also paid his condolences to his family and admirers.

Tokyo Olympics: UP Govt Announces Rs 6 Crore Reward For Gold Medal Winners From State

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all athletes from the state who will win a Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 6. The UP government will also reward Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore to athletes winning a Silver and a Bronze medal respectively. For sportspersons participating in team events, each player will be rewarded with Rs 3 crore for winning the Gold medal, while Silver and Bronze medallists will be rewarded with Rs 2 and Rs 1 crore each. Apart from this, each athlete participating from UP in the Tokyo Olympics will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh each. This reward is independent of their performance at the games.

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Accused Of 4 New Charges In Mandalay Court

At a court in Mandalay, Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused with four more accusations of corruption. Lawyer Min Min Soe said on Monday that four fresh complaints had been filed against Suu Kyi in a court in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, which has scheduled July 22 as the date for a hearing, according to Kyodo News.

