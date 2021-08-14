Republic Top 10 Headlines: President Addresses Nation; Independence Day Special & More

President Kovind Greets India On Independence Day Eve; 'Parliament Is Temple Of Democracy'

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation ahead of the 74th Independence Day. Wishing all Indians living in the country and abroad, the President said this day has a special significance because it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India's independence, for which 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated.

India Braces For Refugee Influx From Afghanistan; Mulls Accommodating Taliban's Targets

As the Taliban offensive intensifies and the threat looms large in Afghanistan, many residents including government officials, journalists, and activists are at higher risk of being targeted by Talibani militants. As crisis mounts in Afghanistan, India is likely to witness a major influx of refugees from the war-torn country.

Shocking! Punjab Cop Gets Hit By Speeding Car In Patiala & Suffers Leg Fracture; Probe Underway

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, an assistant sub-inspector was dragged by a car in Patiala's Model Town area on Saturday. Punjab Police's ASI Suba Singh signalled to stop a car while conducting a random security check ahead of Independence Day. However, instead of stopping, the driver pressed the accelerator, in an attempt to evade the checking.

Karnataka CM Bommai Does Away With Zero Traffic Privilege, Gets Signal-free Movement Instead

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has asked the police not to imply the ‘Zero traffic privilege’ to his motorcade or convoy during his city travel. The CM considered himself a common man and wanted to avoid inconvenience to other motorists plying on the roads in the city. According to the ‘zero traffic’ facility, the citizens are made to wait as the police stop all vehicular movement for VIPs.

Navjot Sidhu's advisor Accuses Punjab CM, PM Modi & HM Shah Of Creating Communal Tensions

Sparking a fresh controversy, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malvinder Singh Mali has accused CM Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating communal tensions in the state. This latest development comes hours after Malvinder Singh, who is a strident critic of the Punjab CM, was named by Navjot Sidhu as one of his 4 advisers.

Gandhinagar Magistrate Court Finds Seven Asaram's Followers Guilty In 2008 Rioting Case

After 12 years since journalists were attacked by the followers of rape convict Asaram Bapu, a Gandhinagar Magisterial Court on Friday convicted seven people to one year of imprisonment after the court found them guilty for rioting and causing injury. Earlier in 2008, followers of the self-styled god-man Asaram, who is currently serving his prison term, had attacked a group of journalists with sticks. The journalists were standing outside his ashram in Motera, covering a bandh called in protest against the death of two minor boys, who were students of the ashram's gurukul.

Madras HC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts

The Madras High Court (HC) on Friday issued a notice to the Central and state governments regarding the release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. This comes following a plea from Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts, seeking direction for their release without waiting for the nod from the Tamil Nadu Governor. Nalini Sriharan and six others including Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Payas are currently serving life-term in the assassination case of the former PM during a poll rally in May 1991.

Jammu And Kashmir's Baglihar Dam Illuminated With Tricolour Ahead Of Independence Day

The 74th Independence Day is only a day away, and preparations have already begun. Last week on August 6th, Friday, we saw the historic clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, lit in the Indian Tricolour and now, it is the Baglihar Dam lit up in saffron, white and green. The internet has been buzzing with photographs of the Baglihar Dam lit up in the Tricolour and it looks gorgeous.

74th Independence Day Special: Music Group In Georgia Sings Indian National Anthem

On August 15 this year, India marks its 74th Independence Day. With patriotism in the air, the day is celebrated every year in order to remember its most significant historical victory and the freedom fighters who fought for the nation. The nation also celebrates and honours the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces, who work day and night for the safety of the country.

Kerala Congress's Satheesan Launches Anti-dowry Helpdesk To Aid Needy With Legal Support

In a bid to halt repeated incidents of alleged dowry harassments in the state and to help the victimised, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Friday launched an 'anti-dowry help desk' at his office.

