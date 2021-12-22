Republic Top 10 Headlines: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP; Biden's Omicron Plan And More

Priyanka Gandhi Ups Ante, Accuses BJP Govt Of Hacking Her Children's Instagram Accounts

Stepping up the fight against BJP ahead of the UP polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of hacking her children's Instagram accounts. When asked about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that his and his party leaders' phones are being tapped by the UP government, Vadra claimed, "Forget phone tapping, they are hacking my children's Instagram accounts. Does the government have no other work"? On this occasion, she also took a dig at PM Modi over his participation in an event at Prayagraj aimed at fostering women's empowerment through self-help groups.

BJP Alleges TMC Won Due To 'false And Fake Voting', Refuses To Accept KMC Poll Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Tuesday that it does not consider the results of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections as they were conducted in an 'unfair' manner and there is 'no democracy' in West Bengal. Addressing a press conference shortly after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 134 of the 144 wards in KMC polls, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the ruling party workers carried out 'false voting in a festive mood.'

RSS Reignites Debate About Renaming Hyderabad As 'Bhagyanagar' Year After UP CM's Pitch

On Tuesday, RSS reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' a year after UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a fervent pitch for the same. In a Twitter post, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while informing the people about a coordination meeting of several organizations inspired by the Sangh scheduled there in January 2022. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and representatives of 35 other organizations will participate in this meeting.

UP Student Wears Wig With Complete Bluetooth Setup To Cheat In Exam; Caught On Camera

Students preparing for the government exam often take to social media to initiate a campaign against the concerned State or the Central government seeking regular vacancies and exams. However, an innovative student from Uttar Pradesh took cheating to another level that might be shocking for all. A youth, probably 25-27 years old, was caught by the security personnel when he was trying to cheat in the examination. However, when the student unveiled the whole setup, even the security personnel were shocked by his creativity.

Centre Disagrees With World Press Freedom Index Ranking For India; Placed 142/180 Nations

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Centre does not agree with Reporters Without Borders and its conclusions pertaining to press freedom in India. In his written reply to a question on India being placed at 142 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, Thakur added that the Centre does not agree for several reasons like "very low sample size and little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy".

Digvijaya Singh Claims 'Centre Wants To Influence Voter List' As Parl Clears Election Bill

Even as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh claimed that the Centre wanted to influence the voter list. The opposition has been up in arms over a provision in this bill that stipulates the linking of Aadhaar with the Voter ID. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Singh contended that the Union government was committing the same mistake akin to the farm laws passage by not taking the stakeholders into confidence. Hitting out at the hasty passage of this bill, the senior Congress leader compared PM Modi to authoritarian leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

ED Grills Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar For 8 Hours In Money Laundering Case

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for nearly eight hours in connection with a money laundering case. The Jogeshwari East MLA is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

Biden's Omicron Plan Includes Free At-home COVID-19 Tests, More Troops For Hospitals

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a new COVID Action Plan to combat the upsurge of the highly mutated B.1.1.529 Omicron variant as the United States heads into the tough winter months. The US President announced that his administration would make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to Americans, as well as ramp up support for hospitals, adding the testing sites and additional capacity in regions in dearth of the COVID-19 vaccination centers.

Boris Johnson Avers No Lockdown Before Christmas Despite Surging Omicron Cases

Amid soaring cases of the new COVID variant in the United Kingdom has brought mischievous people to spread rumours about the lockdown. Refuting such speculations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, has cleared that his government would not invoke COVID-19 lockdown or strict measures before Christmas. Johnson advised the people to go ahead with their Christmas plans but added to be cautious before moving outdoors. However, Johnson said his government will keep tracking all the activities and added strict measures may come into force after December 25.

Boris Johnson Defends Downing Street Garden Photo From COVID Lockdown As 'people At Work'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Dec. 21 spoke out in his defence regarding The Guardian’s leaked image from Downing Street where he, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff were seen converging on the lawn with wine and cheesecake. The gathering mounted widespread backlash as it appears to show the British Prime Minister is in breach of his own COVID-19 rules, as the gathering happened around May 2020 when the UK reeled under a stringent lockdown. The social distancing rules permitted mixing with only one person outside the household at a distance of two meters. Boris Johnson has now spoken out in response to the photograph.

