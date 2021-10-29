Republic Top 10 Headlines: Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away; PM Modi In Rome & More

Puneeth Rajkumar No More: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Sandalwood Star's Demise; 'Gone Too Soon'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the untimely demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday and extended his support to the friends, family and fans of the actor fondly known as ‘Appu’. The 46-year-old Yuvarathanaa actor died due to cardiac arrest while working out in a gym. Tweeting his condolences, Rahul Gandhi said, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon.”

After Agni-5, Long Range Bomb Successfully Flight-tested From IAF Fighter By DRDO

In another significant achievement for the Indian defence sector, the DRDO and the IAF team successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb on Friday. The Defence Research and Development Organisation tested the long-range bomb from the aerial platform in collaboration with the Indian Air Force.

Anil Deshmukh's Plea Seeking To Quash ED Summons Rejected By Bombay High Court

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh's petition that his summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case should be cancelled has been rejected by the Bombay High Court. In his petition, Deshmukh had refuted ED claims that while serving as a minister in the MVA government, he misused his position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various establishments. "Those who have made these allegations against me are themselves accused of heinous offences such as murder, extortion. I needn't open Pandora's box," Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri, attacking Param Bir Singh, told the bench on behalf of Deshmukh in the last hearing on October 13, following which the order was reserved.

UP Polls: Exodus From Congress Continues As Priyanka Vadra's Ex-advisor & Party VP Join SP

In another setback for Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advisor Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik joined Samajwadi Party on Friday. Perceived to be influential Jal leaders in western Uttar Pradesh, the father-son duo had resigned from the Sonia Gandhi-led party on October 20. Harendra Malik was first elected as an MLA from the Khatauli seat in 1985 on a Lok Dal ticket and joined the Janata Dal subsequently. From 2002 to 2008, he served as an INLD Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana.

In Rome, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi; Greeted By Huge Wave Of Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation'- Mahatma Gandhi as he arrived in Italy's Rome to attend the G20 Summit. PM Modi, who will participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31, shared pictures in which he can be seen paying tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation', and asserted, 'The ideals of the great Bapu reverberate globally.'

Leander Paes Joins TMC In Presence Of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Goa Polls

In a big boost to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian tennis champion Leander Paes has joined the party on Friday in Goa in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The development comes amid Banerjee's visit to the poll-bound coastal state. She also kicked off the TMC's campaign in state capital Panaji. The Trinamool Congress took to Twitter and stated that it will ensure that every single person sees a 'Dawn of Democracy' that has been awaited since 2014.

Aryan Khan, 2 Others' Bail Order In NCB's Drug Case Accessed; Stringent Conditions Imposed

Republic Media Network has accessed the 5-page order copy of the Bombay High Court allowing bail to Aryan Khan and two others accused in the NCB's Cordelia cruise drug bust case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been granted bail against a bond of Rs 1 Lakh each besides one or more surety.

Lalu Yadav Bats For Anti-BJP Coalition, Predicts RJD Win In Bypolls & Akhilesh Win In UP

In his first exclusive interview since getting bail, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday, affirmed that his party will win both Bihar bypolls - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan. Touting Tejashwi as his torch-bearer, he said that the 31-year-old was betrayed in Bihar polls by Nitish Kumar for the top post. Two seats - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan are up for bypolls after its MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death. Voting is scheduled to take place on October 30 and results will be announced on November 2.

US State Department Orders 'credible Investigation' Of Myanmar Military Torture

US State Department will launch an official investigation into Myanmar military’s brutal systemic torture of the detained pro-democracy civilians after The Associated Press revealed in a wide-ranging report that since its political took over in Feb. 1 coup, Tatmadaw has tortured captive civilians in a 'methodical' and 'systemic' way. The report unveiled that Myanmar’s Army had been involved in the abduction of thousands of young men and boys, and have used the corpses of the dead as tools of instilling terror among the Burmese citizens.

UK Regulator Ofgem To Take ‘bold Action’ Over Price Cap As Energy Crisis Deepens

Britain’s leading energy industry regulator, Ofgem, on Thursday announced that it was slated to take some bold measures on price cap on power to address the risks facing the suppliers amid the gas, electricity and fuel price hike. In an official statement on October 28, the agency stated that it would open consultation about capping the prices to enable the suppliers to recover costs and protect millions of households from rocketing bills. As the pressure on the energy sector grows, the agency said that it was going to take steps to protect the short- and long-term interests of consumers, providing greater certainty for investors that focus on strengthening the industry's resilience.

Image: Republic World