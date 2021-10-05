Republic Top 10 Headlines: Punjab Cong Chief To Be Named; Lakhimpur Kheri Incident & More

2021 Nobel Prize In Physics Awarded To Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann And Giorgio Parisi

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 on October 5 was awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday announced its decision to award the Nobel Prize in two halves with one half being jointly awarded to Manabe and Hasselmann “for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.” Meanwhile, the other half is given to Parisi “for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

SRK Son Arrested: Cruise Passenger Reveals 'Stash Box Was In Room', Narrates NCB's Raid

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a passenger onboard the controversial Cordelia Cruise that was raided by NCB shared details about the ongoings on Saturday night when the central agency busted the drug party onboard. He said that all arrangements were made for the rave party and 'stash papers were kept ready'. He also confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's presence. The passenger, Nakul Jadhav, said that he saw Shah Rukh Khan's son when NCB officials were speaking to him.

Pashupati Paras Welcomes EC's Decision To Allot New Name & Symbol To LJP Factions

Days after the name and symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was frozen, the Election Commission of India has now allotted separate names and symbols to LJP leaders Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras. Reacting to the Election Commission's decision, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday welcomed the decision.

Massive Anti-conversion Raids In UP, Delhi; Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s Residences Searched

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a series of raids across Delhi and UP in the illegal conversion case on Tuesday. Several residences of prime accused Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and his associates have been raided in connection with the probe. According to UP ATS sources, incriminating evidence- desktops, tablets and documents-has been seized from the raids conducted at several locations across the national capital and UP. The evidence seized will be produced by the ATS before the court.

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Azadi@75' Conference, Hands Over 75,000 Keys To PMAY Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 5, inaugurated the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow. PM Modi digitally handed over 75,000 keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) residences of UP's 75 districts. He also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

Yogi Adityanath Hails UP's Vaccine Drive; Rajnath Singh Says 'new India' Dream Coming True

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 5 hailed the state for successfully administering 11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people in the state to date at the Urban Conclave on Tuesday. During the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow, UP Chief Minister announced that the state government has also conducted at least eight crore Coronavirus tests.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Sits On Dharna At Lucknow Airport Over Denied Entry

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, October 5, staged a protest at Lucknow airport as he was stopped from leaving the airport. CM Baghel wanted to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained by the police. Earlier on October 4, Chhattisgarh CM was denied entry in Lakhimpur.

Ajay Mishra Breaks Silence On Viral Lakhimpur Violence Video, Avers 'Not Present At Spot'

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ajay Mishra broke his silence on an alleged video of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence shared by opposition parties such as Congress and AAP. The 29-second video shared by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows a car travelling at high speed mowing down farmers who are protesting peacefully. Without questioning the authenticity of the video, the Union MoS Home claimed that neither his son Ashish nor him were present at the site of the incident. At the same time, he mentioned that driver of the aforesaid car was killed by the protesters.

BKU Leader Threatens To Gherao Leaders, Block Roads Over Delay In Paddy Procurement

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam S Chaduni on Tuesday claimed that Mandis (grain markets) had failed to start paddy procurement and demanded that all terms and conditions including the cap of 25 quintals should be removed. Challenging the ruling BJP and its coalition JJP in Haryana to kick start the process of procurement of paddy, Chaduni said, "Government should start procurement from today onwards otherwise from tomorrow we request farmers to gherao the political leaders."

Congress May Replace Navjot Sidhu As PPCC Chief; Rahul Gandhi Summons Punjab CM To Delhi

In a major development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Kuljit Nagra, and Ravneet Bittu. As per Republic sources, Rahul Gandhi in his meeting with Punjab CM Channi & others is likely to decide the name of the new chief of PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee). It is pertinent to mention here that various attempts by the Congress High Command and the Punjab CM were made to pacify Navjot Singh Sidhu to take back his resignation.

