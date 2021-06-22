Republic Top 10 Headlines: Punjab Crisis; Manmohan Singh To Chair Meet; WTC Final & More

'PM Modi's Name & Patronage Enough To Win Polls': AK Sharma Sparks Buzz Over UP CM's Role

Setting the rumours mills abuzz, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president AK Sharma contended that PM Modi's name and patronage is enough to win the upcoming Assembly polls. This assumes significance amid the conflicting statements over Yogi Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister after the election.

Twitter Restricts 50 Tweets Related To Ghaziabad Video Amid Police Action; Read Statement

After facing action from the Ghaziabad Police, Twitter has withheld 50 tweets pertaining to the communally sensitive video clip of an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh. Sources informed PTI that the social media giant received a legal request from the Indian government on June 17 in this regard. Upon clicking on the controversial posts, a message saying that the tweet has been "withheld in India in response to a legal demand" is displayed.

Manmohan Singh To Chair Congress Meet To Finalise Stand On All-party Meeting With PM Modi

Former Prime Minister of India and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh is set to chair a party meeting on Tuesday to finalise the party's stand on June 24 all-party meeting called by PM Modi. According to reports, Manmohan Singh will also be joined by the grand old party's Jammu and Kashmir unit virtually.

Punjab Political Crisis Escalates As Rahul Gandhi Summons 13 Anti-Amarinder MLAs For Meet

Even as the political turmoil in Punjab rages, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi has summoned 13 MLAs who are dissenters against CM Captain Amarinder Singh. This includes Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and legislators Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Kushaldeep Singh, Inderbir Bolaria, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC.

Wasim Jaffer Bats For Joint-winners As Rain Plays Spoilsport On Day 4 Of WTC Final

Former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer who is known for his witty memes and opinions on Twitter has yet again come forward with something out of the box after rain played spoilsport on Day 4 of the ongoing ICC WTC final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Joe Biden Announces Plan To Share 55 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Globally By June End

After committing to dispatch the coronavirus vaccine doses to regional partner and key ally India, the Unites States' President Joe Biden on Monday announced its plan to allocate 55 million doses as a part of the 80 million doses he had pledged to allocate by June end.

Calcutta HC Seeks Response Over Bengal Govt Withdrawing Suvendu Adhikari's Security Cover

On Monday, June 21, on a petition of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Calcutta HC has ordered the Director of Security of West Bengal to file a report stating as to why security cover given to him by the state govt was withdrawn. The matter to be taken up next on June 24. Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a direction to the Director of Security of the state to file a report on withdrawing his security cover on Monday.

Prashant Kishor Clears Air On Meeting Sharad Pawar; Avers '3rd Front Can't Beat PM Modi'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on his meeting with Sharad Pawar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor clarified that they held no discussion about the formation of a third front. Speculation was rife about the endeavour of various opposition parties to join hands for challenging BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after the Indian Political Action Committee founder met Pawar in Mumbai and Delhi on June 11 and June 21 respectively.

Parliamentary Committee Seeks ISRO's Help To Bridge Learning Gap In School Due To COVID

On Monday, June 21, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education decided to take the help of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists to implement satellite TV classroom in the country, to bridge the learning gap due to COVID-induced lockdown in the country.

WTC Final: Virender Sehwag Brutally Roasts ICC After Play On Day 4 Gets Abandoned

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag did not hesitate in expressing his disappointment after the play on Day 4 of the ICC WTC final was abandoned due to rain. In fact, this is the second occasion in the ongoing Test match where rain played spoilsport as a result of which no play was possible.

