Republic Top 10 Headlines: Punjab Power Row; Gupkar Alliance's U-turn; COVID Update & More

Lalu Prasad Yadav Addresses Cadres On RJD's Silver Jubilee; Says "RJD's Future Is Bright"

In his first public appearance since being released on bail from jail, RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Monday, addressed RJD party cadres on the party's twenty-fifth anniversary. Assuring cadres that he will soon be well enough to travel to Patna from Delhi, Yadav extolled the RJD's power to uplift the poor. Asserting that RJD has a bright future, he said that the fight will continue.

Chandigarh: BJYM Launches Violent Protest Against Punjab CM Over Drug Issue In State

The Punjab Government which is already under political turmoil and infighting amongst the Congress party is out and clear, the state Government was faced with fresh challenge after the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) launched protests on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held an outcry in Chandigarh against Punjab Government over the drugs issue in the state.

Mayawati Unimpressed With Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks: 'Huge Gap Between RSS' Words & Deeds'

Addressing a press conference on Monday, BSP supremo Mayawati opined that nobody will believe RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on Hindu-Muslim unity. She stressed that the Muslim community will find it very difficult to believe the RSS unless BJP and its governments undergo a change in their mindset and style of functioning.

Punjab Power Row: Sidhu Says 'new Legislation' Only Solution; Fumes At Badal-signed PPAs

After demanding to scrap Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) pacts and 300 units of free power, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday demanded “new Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha”. Sidhu claimed his latest appeal to be the only solution and 'only way forward'. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday (July 3) had announced that the PPAs signed during the SAD-BJP regime will be reviewed.

As COVID Cases Decline In J&K, Govt Starts Rafting Activities To Revive Adventure Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir government kick started rafting activities on Monday as COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the state. The action will bring back adventure tourism and adventure sports in J&K. After resuming rafting in Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo, Director of Tourism said that rafting is one of the adventurous activities in Kashmir which plays a crucial role in attracting tourists across the world.

Bihar Unlock: Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines, Allows Schools, Unis To Open With 50% Capacity

Bihar has officially entered phase 4 of the unlocking process. This will be effective from July 7. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that all educational institutions above class 11 in Bihar are allowed to open with 50% attendance. Apart from that, all government offices have been given clearance to operate normally.

Village Cooking Channel Hits 10 Million Subscribers; YouTube Has Special Reward For Them

Millions of views and subscribers on actors, singers and influencers’ videos and channels often become a talking point. While resources worth lakhs or crores of rupees, popularity, social media presence and hundreds of people are employed to achieve these milestones, a channel based out of a village in Tamil Nadu too is managing a similar feat, but on their own.

German Envoy To India Overjoyed At Seeing Delhi Petrol Pump Run Solely By Women

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a post about a Delhi petrol pump that is managed by women. A Twitter user wrote, “Mr Ambassador, you truly are one of a kind in your profession. Germany and India are quite lucky to have you serve. Best wishes to you!”

Rift In Haryana Congress? MLAs Meet At Deepender Hooda's Place Before Meeting KC Venugopal

After Rajasthan and Punjab, the Congress party in Haryana is all set to face similar political challenges within the party as it seems to be divided into two factions. On Monday (July 5), Haryana Congress leader Deepender Hooda met party MLAs ahead of the meeting with Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal.

Gupkar Alliance Takes U-turn On PM's Meeting With J&K Netas: 'Disappointed, No Substance'

Taking a U-turn on PM Modi's Kashmir meeting in Delhi, the Gupkar Alliance issued a statement on Monday, that it was disappointed with the outcome of the Delhi meeting as it had no substantial measures. The alliance said that neither had political prisoners been released nor was the siege which has been in Kashmir since 2019 ended.

