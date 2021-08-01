Republic Top 10 Headlines: PV Sindhu Bags Bronze At Olympics; Amit Shah Lauds Yogi & More

PV Sindhu Scripts History At Tokyo Olympics, Wins Bronze For India; Beats China's Jiao

In a proud moment for India, star shuttler PV Sindhu fought defeated world no 9 China's He Bing Jiao and bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's badminton singles. With this bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu has now become the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won two Olympics medals in individual events - Bronze and Silver medals in Wrestling. Previously, PV Sindhu had won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's President-elect, To Focus On Economic Revival And Nuclear Deal

Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative in Iran, will be sworn in as the Islamic republic's new president on Tuesday which is August 3, despite the country's dire economic crisis and crippling US sanctions. He succeeds Hassan Rouhani, who is best known for the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six international countries.

India Assumes UNSC Presidency; Maritime Security, Counter-terrorism Key Priorities

As India took over the leadership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, Russia welcomed the country on gaining the UNSC presidency saying it is very impressed by New Delhi's agenda, which "embraces critical global concerns" such as maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism.

Tokyo Olympics: Korean Shooter Calls Gold Medal-winning Rival A 'terrorist'

The most successful individual in Olympics shooting history has labelled it ‘pure nonsense” that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been allowed to compete in Tokyo Olympics, as per a report by Business Insider. Jin Jong-oh, a Korean shooter who, in 2012, won gold and recently competed at Tokyo, reckoned that it was ludicrous that an IRGC member was allowed in the summer games. Jin did not stop at it and went on to label Javad Foroughi as a “terrorist”.

Kerala's Kuthiran Tunnel Opened For Traffic, Will Ease Travel To TN & Karnataka: Gadkari

Following the central government's direction, the Kerala government has finally opened one of the twin tunnels in Kuthiran on Saturday, July 31. The tunnel stretching from Palakkad to Thrissur district was open at 7:30 PM on Saturday by Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar.

Amit Shah Praises CM Yogi, Says He Took UP To 'top-spot' And Fulfilled Every Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday showered praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for taking the state of Uttar Pradesh to the "top spot" in terms of law and order. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the State Institute of Forensic Sciences, Shah said the BJP government works for the development of the poorest people.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP On Rising Criminal Cases In UP, Demands Asha Jyoti Kendras

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, on August 1. Yadav questioned the rise in criminal activities and the lack of determination towards solving the crime problem in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He put up a tweet saying, "The public is asking that why the BJP government is not starting the forensic lab formed in the SP government to punish the criminals and bring justice to the victim and also by when will the 'Asha Jyoti Kendras' be established from the Nirbhaya Fund?. Not being serious about crimes is also a form of criminal involvement.”

Tokyo Olympics: Organizers Revoke Accreditation Of 6 People For Violating COVID Protocols

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee on Sunday informed that a total of six people have had their accreditation revoked for egregious offences at the event. The CEO of the organizing committee confirmed that the person has lost accreditations for reasons ranging from violation of COVID-19 protocols to drug abuse.

US Aides Afghanistan Military With Finances & Weapons As It Goes All Out Against Taliban

Despite pulling back its troops from Afghanistan earlier this year, the United States continues to fight alongside the Afghan forces in its crackdown against terrorism. The Afghanistan military has stepped up its attacks on the Taliban, as fighting intensifies across the country between the two sides.

Afghanistan: Taliban Terrorists Kill 4 Civilians In Nijrab, Police Confirm Mortar Shelling

As Afghanistan is reeling under war, bomb blasts killing hundreds of innocent people have become a new normal after the US troops left the country at its fate. On Saturday, Taliban terrorists killed at least four civilians by firing mortar shells in the eastern province of Kapsia. According to the Spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash of the provincial police, the incident occurred late on Saturday in Nijrab district. "The family household was damaged due to mortar shelling, and the wounded was shifted to a district hospital. Those who were killed included two women," said the provincial police spokesman. According to a report by RT News, several rockets struck Afghanistan's Kandahar airport overnight. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

