Republic Top 10 Headlines: Rahul Gandhi Considers Cong Chief Post; Singhu Border Lynching

Rahul Gandhi Says 'Will Consider' Returning As Congress President; Waiting For 'clarity'

In the latest development following the CWC meeting on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi has said he "will consider" returning as President of Indian National Congress (INC) after everyone present at the Congress Working Committee meeting 'urged' him to take back the top post.

Union Ministers Launch India's Vaccination Anthem; 'Teeke Se Bacha Hain Desh' | Watch

As India nears achieving the target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rameswar Teli launched India’s vaccination anthem on Saturday, October 16 to further encourage Indian citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine anthem was launched by the Union ministers at Shastri Bhawan, where Kailash Kher, the composer of the vaccine anthem was also present.

Singhu Lynching: Plea In SC Seeking Removal Of Protesting Farmers From Delhi Borders

A day after a man's mutilated body was found tied by a police barricade in Haryana's Sonipat near the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border, an application has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of a petition to remove farmers, who are demonstrating against the Centre's three farm laws, from Delhi borders.

Sharad Pawar Accuses Centre Of Misusing Agencies; 'concerned' About Absconding Param Bir

Accusing the CBI, NCB, and ED of 'deliberately linking' other offences with leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday once again accused the NDA government of misusing central agencies to suppress the opposition-ruled states.

Citing examples of the alleged suppressions of his party members, Pawar said former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stepped down from his post following allegations of corruption raised against him by then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. However, the same cop went missing after complaints started being registered against him.

In Srinagar, Terrorists Kill Non-local Street Vendor; Local Attacked In Pulwama Dies

A non-local vendor identified as Arbind Kumar succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by the terrorists, J&K Police informed on Saturday. Another non-local, identified as Sagir Ahmad from UP who was attacked in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries. The Police further informed that search operations were on to nab the terrorists.

Singhu Border Lynching: Second Accused Arrested; Confesses To Cutting Off Victim's Leg

A day after the mutilated body of a Dalit Sikh man was found tied to a barricade in Haryana's Sonipat area, the Amritsar police arrested the second accused in the case on Saturday. Baba Narain Singh was arrested from the Devidaspura Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar following the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh near the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border. After his arrest, the accused confessed to having 'cut off' the Dalit man's leg.

World Bank President David Malpass Hails India For Successful COVID Vaccination Drive

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday greeted India on a successful vaccination drive against the COVID pandemic during his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the United States. Malpass thanked the Indian Finance Minister for the country's global role in the production and distribution of the COVID vaccine.

In Jammu & Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani's Grandson Dismissed From Government Service

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of Islamist and pro-Pakistani separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani. Anees-ul-Islam was a government employee associated with the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) as a Research Officer since 2016. Syed Ali Geelani's grandson has been removed from the service with immediate effect, a statement said.

'Time To Give Freedom Fighters Their Rightful Place': Amit Shah On Visit To Andaman

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Island, on Saturday asserted that the island's Southern District has been renamed after leader and Indian National Army Chief Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, for the Narendra Modi-led Central government has been giving him his "rightful place". Shah said that attempts were made to demean the image of several leaders but now the martyrs would be getting their rightful place in history.

Sharad Pawar Claims He Forced Uddhav Thackeray To Become CM; Slams Fadnavis

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he had urged Uddhav Thackey to become Maharashtra Chief Minister two years ago when Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was formulated. His remarks came hours after BJP leader and ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Uddhav had ambitions of becoming CM but kept pushing Shiv Sainik for the post.

Image: Republic World