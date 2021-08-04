Republic Top 10 Headlines: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar; ED Arrests Gautam Thapar & More

Tokyo Olympics Hockey: India's Women's Team Loses SF To Argentina; Will Fight For Bronze

The Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday failed to qualify in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics as the Rani Rampal-led squad were defeated by world no. 3 Argentina 2-1. However, the hope of ensuring another medal for India is still not over for the Indian Women's hockey team as they will now play for the bronze medal. The team showcased some brilliant performances through the match, however, even scoring within a few minutes of the first quarter. The first and only goal for India was scored by drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur as she put the ball to the opposition's net after earning a penalty corner.

Read Full Story Here

Andhra Pradesh Refuses Mediation To Resolve Krishna Water Conflict With Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 4, that the Krishna river water sharing dispute, which involves a legal battle between the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, required adjudication rather than mediation, as the SC had indicated previously.

Read Full Story Here

UN Security Council Condemns Attack By Taliban On Afghan Civilians

Condemning attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said in a statement that it denounces the deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism “in the strongest terms”. A resolution was passed by the security council on Tuesday, where the council also called attack on UN compound in Herat "deplorable".

Read Full Story Here

Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Open For Devotees By December 2023, Say Sources

After years of wait, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will finally open its gates for devotees by December 2023, sources informed ANI. The news comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a 40-kilogram silver brick foundation stone to formally start the construction of a temple in Ayodhya in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Read Full Story Here

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar On August 9; First Visit Post Abrogation Of Article 370

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir on August 9. He invited 14 opposition members on Tuesday for a breakfast meeting and urged them to cycle to the parliament to highlight the fuel hike prices. He is likely to engage with INC party workers while on his trip to Srinagar. The visit is notable as this will be Rahul’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir (now a Union Territory) since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. While in Srinagar, he will be discussing the current situation of the congress in the state and is further supposed to meet his party workers.

Read Full Story Here

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia To Fight For Bronze After Losing To USA’s Taylor

As the Tokyo Olympics is in full swing, the 22-year-old wrestler Deepak Punia failed to outmuscle his American counterpart David Morris Taylor as he was defeated in the 86kg semifinals, on Wednesday. Earlier, Deepak Punia impressed everyone after he defeated China's Zushen Lin in the quarter-final. In the semi-final, Punia had to defeat the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion David Morris Taylor. Now Deepak Punia will fight for a bronze medal to ensure India another medal.

Read Full Story Here

Venkaiah Naidu Suspends 6 TMC Rajya Sabha MPs For The Day As Ruckus Over Pegasus Continues

Even as the Parliament continued to witness pandemonium on Wednesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu suspended 6 TMC MPs from the Rajya Sabha for the entire day. The Parliamentary Bulletin published by the Rajya Sabha secretariat identified them as Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor. It stated that these members who entered the well of the Rajya Sabha displaying placards and disobeyed the Chair were asked to withdraw from the House by Naidu.

Read Full Story Here

Yes Bank Scam Case: ED Arrests Avantha Group Promoter Gautam Thapar; To Seek Custody

In a fresh development in the Yes Bank scam case, the ED arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar on Tuesday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was preceded by raids carried out at 14 locations in Delhi and Mumbai in pursuance of a money laundering case filed by the ED. After taking cognizance of an FIR registered by the CBI in March 2020, the ED started investigating an alleged property transaction between the industrialist's company Avantha Realty Limited, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife Bindu.

Read Full Story Here

Independent MP Navneet Rana Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker; Wants Parliament Blockade To End

Following the ruckus in the Parliament since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, independent MP Navneet Rana on Wednesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla stating 'not letting parliament run is like the murder of democracy'. In her letter, the MP wrote that the improper proceedings of Parliament are not only a matter of concern but also 'unfortunate'. She also listed issues that should have been discussed in the Parliament had the proceedings not been disrupted.

Read Full Story Here

Assam-Mizoram Ministers To Hold Talks On Border Dispute; Mizoram CM Expresses Confidence

In a new development in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, cabinet ministers of both states will hold a discussion to find an amicable solution to the long-standing border dispute. Three representatives from Mizoram - Home minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima and Home Department secretary Vanlalngaihsaka - will talk with delegates from Assam, PTI has reported on Wednesday, citing a top official.

Read Full Story Here