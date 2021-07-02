Republic Top 10 Headlines: Rahul's Jibe On Vaccines; DRDO's counter-drone Tech & More

Rahul Gandhi asks 'Where are the vaccines?'; Union Ministers reply 'Read allocation sheet'

As India's vaccination program picks pace, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned 'Where are the vaccines?' as several states' vaccination drive have dipped. Stating 'July is here', Gandhi took a dig at Centre's vaccination promise. India has administered 33,56,71,794 doses till date of which 27,63,39,011 have received the first dose while 5,93,32,783 have received both doses.

Indian Army gets major bridging boost with 10 meter short span bridging systems

The Indian Army got a major boost in the bridging capabilities with the first 10 Meter Short Span Bridging System developed indigenously. The first 12 Short Span Bridging Systems of 10 M designed by DRDO and manufactured in India by Larsen and Toubro was inducted into the Army in the presence of Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Narawane, DRDO chief Dr G.Satheesh Reddy and representatives from L&T in Army Parade Ground in New Delhi.

Jammu drone attack: MoS Kishan Reddy to review security situation

As multiple agencies continue to probe the recent Jammu drone attack, MoS G Kishan Reddy is set to review the prevailing security situation. The BSF has also repeatedly spotted several drones along the Line of Control (LoC) even days after the attack. The MoS will chair a series of meetings with the top brass of the Border Security Force (BSF) including Inspector General NS Jamwal in Jammu. Jamwal will brief Reddy on the security situation near the border areas.

Kolkata vaccination fraud case: Fake IAS officer Deb's security personnel arrested

In a major development in connection with the COVID vaccination fraud case where Debanjan Deb allegedly impersonated as an IAS officer, Kolkata Police on Thursday night arrested one more person named Arbinda Baidya, who was the security personnel of Deb. According to the police, he had knowledge of Deb's illegal activities and had also participated in some of them. Baidya will be produced before the court on Friday.

DRDO's counter-drone technology can help Army detect and destroy foreign threats

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had developed a counter-drone technology that can now help the Indian Army to detect and destroy explosive or surveillance drones that pose a threat to the country's security. Dr. Jillelamudi Manjula, Director General- Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO had said that the D-4 drone system can detect close-range attacks like the recent twin blast drone attack that occurred at Jammu's Airbase.

Loud 'sonic boom sound' heard in Bengaluru; netizens draw parallel to World UFO Day

An ultrasonic loud boom sound left the people of Bengaluru confused on Friday and brought back last year's memory when a similar type of sound set the social media on buzz. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) confirmed the ultrasonic boom sound and revealed that the sound was heard in many parts of Bengaluru around 12;15 PM.

COVID-19: Centre deploys teams to 6 States to review pandemic situation

In a major development, the Central Government on Friday has deployed teams to six states for COVID-19 control and containment measures. The teams have been sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur. These are the states which are still reporting a high number of coronavirus cases. Kerala has not seen a dip in the number of cases since its peak and that has currently become a cause of major concern.

Centre welcomes Sharad Pawar's statement to 'amend farm laws instead of complete repeal'

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, July 2, said that he welcomes Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar over his recent statements partially backing the new farm laws. This comes after former Agricultural Minister Sharad Pawar, in a stark U-turn from his previous stand, said that certain amendments are needed in the new farm laws instead of the complete repeal of the farm laws.

Anil Deshmukh refutes allegations of non-cooperation with ED, says 'have sent letters'

Refuting claims of not co-operating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by time and again avoiding summons, the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday pointed out that he has responded to the investigative agency with two letters. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the NCP leader pointed out that in the letters he has requested a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) as well as a list of documents required.

Donald Trump's team launches Twitter-like social media platform called 'Gettr'

After being banned from Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump's team has launched a new social media platform ‘Gettr’ on July 1 billing it as an alternative to social media giants. While the launch was quiet, the debut of the Gettr soon ran into confusion about whether it was Trump’s long-promised bid to offer his followers their own social media or just another step towards his next attempt of ‘Make America Great Again’ alternative to main platforms.

