Republic Top 10 Headlines: Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle; SKM To Continue Protest & More

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Ministers Take Oath In Presence Of CM Ashok Gehlot

Bringing an end to the lingering demand for cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, as many as 15 MLAs took oath as Ministers on Sunday. The Ministers- 11 Cabinet and 4 Minister of States- were administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Governor's house.

SKM To Continue Protest Until 3 Farms Laws Are Withdrawn In Parliament; Key Meet On Nov 27

Despite the union government's decision to repeal three agrarian laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, held a core meeting and decided to continue with Lucknow Mahapanchayat on Monday. The farmers' body also decided to go ahead with the planned march to Parliament on November 29. Another meeting will be held on November 27 to decide a future course of action, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

Rajnath Singh Inducts INS Visakhapatnam Into Indian Navy, Hails Aatmanirbhar Capabilities

In a major boost to the Indian Navy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday induced INS Visakhapatnam in the force at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. One of the four stealth guided-missile destroyer ships, INS Visakhapatnam is also the first destroyer ship under Project 15B.

Health Min Mandaviya To Hold Meeting To Discuss Vaccination Efforts In Key States & UTs

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in North-Eastern states Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland as well as Puducherry, as per the official sources. The meeting is conducted in a bid to address the worrying first dose coverage in the aforementioned areas, which is less than 70%, as per the Ministry of Health. An official source said, "Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70%. The aim is to encourage vaccination there.”

Arunachal Governor Recalls Indo-China War At Changlang, Says 'should Not Lower Our Guards'

Encouraging the Army personnel towards being prepared for any kind of situation, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Sharma on Saturday recalled India's history in defence saying that the country would not have faced 'reverses' against the Chinese side in 1962 if it had better and strong leadership.

Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig: CM Gehlot Congratulates New Ministers, Says 'Cong To Win In 2023'

Congratulating MLAs who are going to take oath as Ministers in the Rajasthan cabinet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday underlined that work has to be done with commitment to maintain the trust of the people. Reminiscing the past 35 months, Ashok Gehlot patted his back for giving the people of Rajasthan a sensitive, transparent and just government. The CM of Rajasthan added that because of such characteristics, in the worst of circumstances, Rajasthan is on the path of development.

Yogi Adityanath Vows To 'build A New India', Shares Pics Of Deep Discussion With PM Modi

Promising to dedicate all efforts to build a new India, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared photos where he is shown to be in deep discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote a five-line caption stating the leaders have left with a motive to 'make the sun rise'. 'There is a stubbornness to go higher than the sky,' wrote Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Two Rohingyas For Human Trafficking And Forgery

The Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) arrested two Rohingyas who were involved in facilitating illegal human trafficking from Bangladesh and Myanmar into India and sending them to European, Gulf and Southeast Asian countries after making their forged Indian passports.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Delhi-like' Measures To Solve Issues Of Autowalas In Uttarakhand

After Punjab and Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sounded poll bugle in Uttarakhand and showered confidence on AAP to form a Government in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic from auto in Haridwar, the Chief Minister stated that he has asked autowalas in the region to dial autowalas in Delhi and ask them if they are happy. Kejriwal also slammed the ruling BJP and said 'Ayushman Yojana is a huge scandal'.

China Reduces Ties With Lithuania Over Taiwan's Representative Office Opening In Vilnius

China has reduced the level of its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level on Sunday, as Beijing moves to retaliate for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius. Self-ruled democratic island Taiwan is being claimed by China as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has threatened to use force against the ‘independent’ forces. Hence, Beijing has publicly denounced any form of diplomatic ties that the island develops with other nations. It is also pertinent to note that the United States, amid tensions with China, has increased its support for Taiwan.

Image: Republic World