Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ravi Dahiya Wins Silver; PM Modi Hits Out At Opposition & More

Tokyo Olympics | Women's Hockey's Vandana Katariya's Family Faces Casteist Slur, Brother Files Plaint

After the Indian women's hockey team's Semi-final loss at the Tokyo Olympics, Uttarakhand police arrested a person for reportedly using casteist comments against Vandana Katariya's family. According to ANI, Katariya's brother filed a complaint with the police, alleging that following the Indian team's disappointing departure from the gold medal race on Wednesday, a handful of his neighbors hurled casteist remarks at his family. The police have opened an investigation into the case after filing a complaint under Section 504 of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

PM Modi Hits Out At Oppn For 'insulting Parliament'; Puns On Olympians’ Goals Vs Self-goal

Lashing out at the Opposition over the Parliament logjam, PM Modi on Thursday, claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives. Comparing India's tremendous medal run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the MPs' logjam, he said that while India was winning medals, on one hand, some were not concerned in progressing the nation. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi Interacts With PMGKAY Beneficiaries In UP; Highlights Govt's Double Engine Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) and talked about several issues. He also highlighted the various benefits provided to the farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, he also addressed other issues ongoing in the country including the Parliament deadlock, Tokyo Olympics, etc.

PM Modi, President Kovind Hail Silver Medalist Ravi Dahiya's Spirit In Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showered praises on the 'remarkable wrestler after India's Ravi Dahiya clinched a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi underlined that the 'fighting spirit and tenacity' of the Olympic star of India were outstanding. Moving on to congratulate him, PM Modi asserted that 'India takes great pride in his accomplishments'.

Kashmir's Tallest Indian Tricolour At 100ft To Be Dedicated To The Nation On August 10

The government of Jammu and Kashmir will unveil a 100-foot tricolour near Srinagar's historic Hari Parbat fort. On August 10, the tricolour, which was created in record time, will be dedicated to the country. The tricolour is said to be Kashmir's tallest flag, the foundation stone of which was placed on February 7.

India's Ravi Dahiya Wins Silver Medal At Tokyo Olympics, Loses To ROC's Uguev In Wrestling

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category. With this, Ravi Dahiya has become the second wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics game in wrestling for India after Sushil Kumar had won a silver medal at the London Games. It is also India's second silver medal after at Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu.

India's Deepak Punia Loses Nail-biting Bronze Medal Contest To Amine At Tokyo Olympics

Second-seeded Deepak Punia on Thursday failed to win a bronze medal for Team India in the 86 kg freestyle wrestling competition as he lost to San Marino's Myles Amine 4-2. The Indian wrestler had earlier suffered an upsetting defeat against the United States' David Morris Taylor when he lost by SUP. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya earlier won a second silver medal for India after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Russia Olympic Committee's Zaur Uguev in the final.

Tokyo Olympics: Sandeep Kumar Finishes 23rd In Men's 20km Race Walk Event

Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar has finished 23rd in the men's 20km racewalking event at the Tokyo Olympics. While Italy's Massimo Stano won gold, Japan's Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi won silver and bronze medals respectively. Stano completed his 20km race in 1 hour 21 minutes and 5 seconds as he missed breaking the Olympic record by 3 minutes. Sandeep Kumar finished the race in 1:25:07 secs, four minutes more than what the Italian racewalker Stano took.

Delhi: Nangal Minor Rape And Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch

In a recent development regarding the minor girl rape and murder incident, the case has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was attacked and allegedly gang-raped, murdered, and then forcibly cremated in South West Delhi.

