Republic Top 10 Headlines: Republic Wins, SCO Summit, Record Vaccinations, Bihar Politics

Truth Wins! Republic Is Vindicated As Mega Conspiracy Against It Stands Exposed

It has come to our knowledge that the notorious ex-police officer Sachin Vaze, who was handling the TRP case has made a statement before the Enforcement Directorate and said he was acting under the political instructions of the Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This is part of a statement recorded on 19 June, 2021, 21 June, 2021 and 11 July 2021 under the provisions of Sub-Section (2) & (3) of Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Fundamentally, the campaign against Republic has been established as the biggest misuse and abuse of public office against any Indian media organisation. The facts in the public domain ultimately prove that the case against Republic was false, concocted, fabricated, malicious, and aimed at targeting India's leading news network in a conspiratorial manner.

Republic vindicated | TRP Case: Sachin Vaze Confesses ‘Anil Deshmukh Wanted Arnab Goswami Arrested'

In a massive development and vindication for the Republic Media Network, ex-Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed him to pursue the TRP scam case and get Republic TV Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami arrested. In his statement, Sachin Vaze also revealed that in several high-profile cases he was repeatedly called by Anil Deshmukh to the latter's home and given detailed instructions on the action to be taken. Vaze, who has recently been chargesheeted for murder and under the UAPA and is currently in Taloja jail, made these statements to the ED which is probing Deshmukh for alleged money laundering.

EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit on Friday. He was also there to attend the SCO Summit. The two spoke on several topics majorly focusing on the Afghanistan situation. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Summit who further addressed the session via video conferencing.

At SCO Summit, Pak PM Says 'new Reality' Established In Afghanistan With Taliban Takeover

A "new reality" has been established in war-torn Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover and foreign troops' pullout, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said at the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Friday. Addressing the SCO summit, Pakistan Prime Minister said that it is necessary to respect rights for Afghanistan while making sure that the war-ravaged country is never a safe haven for terrorists.

PM Modi Takes Sly Dig At China, Pak's CPEC At SCO, Calls To Respect Territorial Integrity

Representing the Indian delegation at 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke on several issues including challenges to peace, security, trust deficit, and the root cause of these problems, which he said was increasing radicalisation.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Last Date And How To Register Under Kisan Yojana

In recent development and a piece of good news for the farmers, the ones who have enrolled themselves under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana may now receive Rs 4,000 as a part of the installments issued by the central government. Earlier, it was Rs 2,000 per installment. Along with that, anyone who has not yet registered for the PM Kisan Yojana can do it up to September 30.

India Administers 1cr COVID Vaccines & Counting; BJP Eyes Major Record To Mark PM's B'day

In another landmark achievement, India on Friday has crossed the 1 crore mark of COVID-19 vaccinations followed by 40,000 vaccinations per minute. With this, India for the fourth time achieved the fastest vaccination numbers on the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Churn In Bihar Politics? Kanhaiya Kumar Likely To Join Congress After Meeting Rahul Gandhi

In a development that could have a crucial impact on Bihar politics, former student leader and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar is likely to join Congress very soon. Kumar first garnered national attention when he was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising seditious slogans on the JNU campus. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016, a Delhi government-appointed magisterial probe did not find any evidence against him either. Earlier this year, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took cognizance of Delhi Police's charge sheet against him and other accused.

New Zealand Turned Down Pakistan Tour Despite PM Imran Khan Pleading With Jacinda Ardern

The start of the first ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan was delayed, and the official word is now out that the series has been abandoned due to security concerns. According to ESPNcricinfo, the players, who usually arrive at the venue 30 minutes before the toss, were told to remain in their hotel rooms due to some unknown reasons. The fans were also stopped from entering the Pindi stadium. The toss was scheduled to take place at 2 pm Indian Standard Time, but the ground and the stands were empty at the time. Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a statement on their Twitter account regarding the same.

Ex-Australia Spinner Explains Why Virat Kohli Giving Up T20I Captaincy Is The 'right Move'

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that it is the right move by Indian skipper Virat Kohli to give up the captaincy of the Indian team in T20 International, post the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE as he will be now able to focus only on the teams for the longer formats. According to Hogg, it is the right move by Kohli because there is too much pressure on the captain while leading the side in all three formats as Kohli is hailed whenever India wins and he is heavily criticized whenever India lose. Brad Hogg expressed his opinion while speaking on Hoggs Vlog, on his official YouTube channel.

