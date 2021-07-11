Republic Top 10 Headlines: Richard Branson's Spaceflight; Djokovic Wins Wimbledon And More

IN PICS: Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson achieves dream, flies to edge of space

Ricard Branson managed to make a round trip with VSS Unity. This was planned by Virgin Galactic and it is the first commercial suborbital flight.

Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists planned serial attacks in Lucknow before August 15: UP ATS

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday nabbed two terrorists associated with the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. They were arrested after ATS raided their home in Lucknow's Kakori area. In a statement, ATS said that they got information about Al-Qaeda terrorist Umar Halmindi who used to recruit youths to carry out terrorist operations in India. "He used to recruit youths in India for AQIS and used to radicalise them," the statement said.

JP Nadda chairs meeting with BJP National secretaries; briefs PM Modi on poll preparations

BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a meeting with national secretaries of the party in Delhi on Sunday to discuss organisational issues and to address the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur in 2022.

BJP to allot new positions; RSP, Javadekar may get responsibility in poll-bound States

After the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle under PM Modi-led central government, sources have informed the Republic Media Network that former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar may soon receive senior organisational positions in the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Sources further informed that the saffron party is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers. These leaders may get National General Secretary or Vice President position, they added.

New IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joins Koo, calls IT rules 'empowering' in first post

A couple of days after taking charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made his debut on Indian microblogging and social networking Koo with a post on Information Technology Rules, 2021. In his first post, the Minister held that along with Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he reviewed the implementation and compliance of the Rules. He referred to the Rules, which have been a matter of debate for quite some time now, as 'empowering' and pertinent to ensure a 'safer and more responsible social media ecosystem' in the country, in the post.

Lok Sabha Speaker congratulates Pashupati Paras on induction as Cabinet Minister

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday congratulated the new-appointed cabinet minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. He said that through innovations Paras will pave way for the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs. Earlier today, the 68-year-old Union Food Processing Industries Minister met the Lok Sabha speaker at his residence.

Congress appoints “Chiefs” in Europe, Assam CM has smashing response

After the Congress party, which presently is being headed by an interim chief, appointed chiefs in Europe, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday came forward to take a dig. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Party leader and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that after appointing chiefs in Europe, the next move of the 'grand old Party' would be to appoint chiefs in other planets. He added that the Party and its leaders were living in a 'splendid delusion'.

Sputnik V gives 90% protection against Delta strain of COVID-19, say Russian scientists

In an interview with Sputnik News on July 11, Sergey Netesov revealed that Viral vector and mRNA vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, are capable enough to provide immunity against the new Delta strain of coronavirus. Netesov is the Head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS). He does admit that the efficacy slightly dips when it comes to the Delta Variant.

India-Dubai International Flights to resume from July 15; check airline bookings and fare

COVID-19 and its complications have time and again restricted both travelers and ex-pats to fulfill their travel plans. Dubai was no exception as they decided to restrain travelers from India citing reasons to curb the spread of the Delta Variant of the virus. Routes from India to Dubai are expected to re-open from Thursday, July 15, after going through multiple delays. On the first day of the confirmed travel resumption, the Indian carrier operated by Star Alliance, Vistara will operate a flight from New Delhi to Dubai. Emirates airline and budget carrier Fly Dubai are seen as re-starting flights from India from Friday, July 16. Etihad Airways will resume flights from Thursday, July 22.

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, completes hat-trick

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafel Nadal's feat on Sunday after beating Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title. With the win on Sunday, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has equalled 20 Grand Slam titles joining the league of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 titles each. The world no.1 beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his 30th Major final.

