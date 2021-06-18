Republic Top 10 Headlines: RS Prasad Hails Satya Nadella; Mansukh Hiren Murder Case & More

Wasim Jaffer Shares Arnab Goswami's Iconic Line To Ask Every Fan's Big WTC Final Question

As heavy downpour continues in Southampton forcing a delay in the start of the much-awaited India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final, fans back home have started wondering if there will be any play on day one of the ultimate clash. Amongst the many fans back home rooting for play, former India opener Wasim Jaffer too pondered if the rain gods would show any mercy. Jaffer took the help of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's signature line to send out his message.

NIA Probes Red SUV Allegedly Used For Mansukh Hiren's Murder; Crucial DNA Samples Found

In another sensational development in the Vazegate scandal and the Mansukh Hiren murder case, the NIA has unearthed a red SUV in which the late businessman was allegedly strangled to death in March. According to the investigation agency, crucial DNA samples have been detected in the red Tavera car which is proving to be the clincher in the case.

Calcutta HC Defers Hearing Mamata Banerjee's Plea Against Nandigram Poll Result To June 24

Prolonging the Mamata-Suvendu battle, the Calcutta High Court deferred hearing CM Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging the Nandigram poll verdict where she lost to her former aide by 1,737 votes. The hearing is now scheduled on June 24. To remain West Bengal CM, Banerjee has already decided to contest from her bastion Bhowanipore, making MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat, triggering by-elections.

Karnataka BJP Crisis: MLC Alleges 'Yediyurappa's Son Taking Kickbacks'; CM Denies Claims

Doubling down on his corruption allegations against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra, BJP MLC H Vishwanath on Friday alleged that Vijayendra was taking 10% kickbacks in a Rs 20,000 crore Irrigation project. Stating that the state BJP vice-president had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders, Vishwanath said that BJP in-charge denied such claims when confronted by him.

IMA Observes 'National Protest Day' Demanding Central Law To Protect Doctors From Violence

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 18, observed "National Protest Day" demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. The slogan of the protest was "Save the Saviour" and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards stating "Stop violence against profession and professionals".

‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Owner Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt, Days After Restaurant Closed

Infamous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi following a suicide attempt on Thursday night. On June 17, the Delhi Police received information that 81-year-old Kanta Prasad had been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital at 11.15 PM following a suicide attempt.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Calls Satya Nadella Pride Of India As Microsoft Names Him New Chairman

On Friday, June 18, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Cabinet Minister for Communications and Information Technology, took to Twitter to congratulate Satya Nadella for his appointment as the new Chairman of Microsoft. Ravi Shankar Prasad further stated, "It is a matter for great pride that stalwarts of Indian origin like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Arvind Krishna and Shantanu Narayen and many others are now heading global tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM and Adobe".

Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 4000 Monthly Pension For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID-19

Saving the needs of children who have been orphaned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 18, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a monthly pension of Rs 4000 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana. He said, "The state government will give Rs 4000 per month to children who lost their parents, till they turn 18 under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana."

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Extends Lockdown Curfew Till June 30 With Added Relaxations

On Friday, June 18, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended the COVID lockdown curfew in the state till June 30 with additional relaxations. All the districts can function with eased restrictions from 6 am to 6 pm but shops must close by 5 pm. The new guidelines will be effective from June 20.

AIIMS-WHO Joint Study Suggests "positive" Seroprevalence; Similar Among Children & Adults

On Friday, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said that the outcome of the joint survey by the World Health Organisation- AIIMS, which found out COVID-19 seroprevalence was 55.7 percent and 63.5 percent in the age group below 18 and above respectively, is "positive". He did mention there was a need for a larger nationwide sample size for more comprehensive results.

