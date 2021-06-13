Republic Top 10 Headlines: RSP On Digvijaya's Remarks; Drones To Deliver Vaccines & More

Ravi Shankar Prasad Fumes Over Digvijaya's Remarks, Asks Cong To Take Stand On Article 370

A day after Congress MP Digvijaya Singh's remarks over the abrogation of Article 370 sparked controversy, Union Minister Ravi Shankar on Sunday lambasted the Congress in a series of tweets and asked them to be clear about their stand on Article 370.

Read Full Story Here

BJP Says Congress 'drowns' Allies After Nana Patole Declares Going Solo In Maha Polls

Shortly after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole declared that his party will contest solo in upcoming elections, the Opposition BJP mocked its decision, saying that no alliance partner wants to maintain ties with the Congress as it ‘drowns’ its allies during polls.

Read Full Story here

WATCH: Shiv Sena MLA Orders Dumping Of Sewage Waste On Contractor, BJP Hits Out

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali Dilip Lande assaulted a BMC official on Saturday after he created ruckus and dumped him in the gutter over the unclean nullahs in his constituency. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Shiv Sena workers can be seen assaulting the BMC official who has been pushed near a gutter pipe, with workers dumping sewage waste on him. The incident occurred over the long-standing problem of unclean nullahs in the financial capital which has once again caused water-clogging during the heavy rainfall in the city.

Read Full Story here

BMC Dodges Off Responsibility Of Car Drowning In Sinkhole, Says 'Nothing To Do With Us'

In a shocking incident, a sinkhole swallowed a car in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. As per reports, there was a well in the area which the residents of the Ram Niwas society got filled and cemented to better utilize it as a parking space, but due to heavy rain, the cemented area got displaced and a sinkhole emerged. The car, which belonged to one of the residents of the aforementioned society named Pankaj Mehta, got completely swallowed by the sinkhole. There was no one in the car, so there has been no loss of life.

Read Full Story here

Israel To Swear In Government, Ending Netanyahu's Long Rule

Israel is set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office and a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years. Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, will take over as prime minister. But if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain an unwieldy coalition of parties from the political right, left and center.

Read Full Story here

Uttarakhand Congress Leader Indira Hridayesh Passes Away, PM Modi & Others Condole

In a saddening development, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away on Sunday at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. She died after suffering a heart attack, informed the state party in charge Devender Yadav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the news and extended his condolences to 'an effective legislator'.

Read Full Story Here

Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal Summoned By SIT Probing Kotkapura Police Firing That Killed 2

Following the setting up of the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, the SIT headed by the additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav has summoned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal to appear before it on June 16. The veteran SAD leader was Punjab's Chief Minister when the police opened fire on protestors demonstrating against the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in October 2015. The incident had led to the death of two protestors causing a widespread uproar across the state.

Read Full Story here

JCB India To Support Education Of Children Of Employees Who Succumbed To COVID-19

Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB India on Friday said it will support the education of the children of its employees who succumbed to COVID-19 besides extending medical insurance for their families to 10 years as part of a relief package for its staff.

Read Full Story here

COVID Led To China+1 Strategy For Manufacturing, FDI Increased In India: NITI Aayog CEO

As the COVID-19 pandemic has left behind a trail of devastation across the world with nearly 38 lakh deaths worldwide, the countries across the world still struggle to contain the pandemic and economies grapple to get themselves back on track. Apart from the United States and advanced European countries which took a hit due to the pandemic, India was also among those which suffered immensely during the second wave of the Coronavirus in the country.

Read Full Story here

India May Soon Fly Drones To Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines In Remote Areas; Govt Invites Bids

In a unique strategy, the Centre is mulling to deliver Coronavirus vaccines to the remote areas of the country with the help of drones. HLL Infra Tech Services Limited, which is procuring all vaccines for the government, has invited bids for delivery of medical supplies such as vaccines and drugs by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) at select locations in India.

Read Full Story here