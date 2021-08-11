Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ruckus In Parliament Continues; PM Modi Addresses CII & More

PM Modi addresses CII; talks up 'Make In India' effect & govt's risk-taking ability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII's) annual meeting on August 11, stated that India's economy is picking up the pace again and there exists newly-established confidence in the market owing to 'Make In India' initiatives. He asserted that 'Made in India' products have gained prominence and Indians are relatively more self-confident.

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha ends with 22% productivity; 115 hours lost, 20 Bills passed

The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on August 11, two days early from the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled.

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi & other leaders meet Speaker Om Birla as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and several Opposition MPs including those from the TMC, Shiromani Akali Dal, YSRCP, and BJD met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

Opposition MPs continue ruckus in Rajya Sabha, raise anti-govt slogans, tear papers

High Drama was witnessed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after Opposition MPs gathered in the well of the house in an attempt to protest over various issues. While creating a ruckus in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition MPs raised slogans, tore pieces of paper, and threw them up in the air.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tells PM Modi 'Pro-Pakistan elements are hijacking farmers' protest'

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi and urged him to immediately review and revoke the three contentious farm laws that had triggered widespread resentment among farmers of Punjab and other states, who had been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26, 2020.

Harsimrat Badal says Congress & BJP hand-in-glove on book hurling amid farm laws debate

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a scathing attack on Congress a day after its Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa hurled the rulebook at the chair during the discussion on farm laws, thus bringing the discussion to an abrupt halt. The former Union Minister targeted Congress for allowing the passage of the 127th amendment without demanding the discussion on farm laws.

ED books Tamil Nadu Min Senthil Balaji under PMLA provisions

DMK Minister Senthil Balaji will not be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate officials in Madurai on Tuesday. According to reports, the Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister of the Tamil Nadu government has sought a month’s time citing the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session. The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to the minister to appear before its investigating officials on Tuesday, August 11. The ED had registered a case under the prevention of Money Laundering Act. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu police had also registered three cases against Balaji on charges of cheating while serving as the Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK government. The Madras court however had revoked one of the cases filed against him.

SC lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay gets bail in Jantar Mantar case; 'No proof role in hate speech'

A day after being sent to judicial custody, Delhi's Patiala court has granted bail to former BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay in a hate-speech case. The bail has been granted against a bond of Rs 50,000.

A case was registered against Ashwini Upadhyay on Monday after a video raising communal slogans during a protest at Jantar Mantar went viral on social media. Upadhyay, along with four accused Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh and Deepak were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

US President Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September still 'intact'

US President Joe Biden has ordered the complete withdrawal of US combat troops from Afghanistan by the September 9/11 anniversary which marks the US-led Afghanistan invasion to eradicate the Taliban post horrendous Twin Tower attacks. As America decides to put an end to the longest war in the history of the United States that lasted roughly for two decades by recalling soldiers to their homeland country, President Joe Biden indicated that his plan of troops drawdown remains intact. US commander-in-chief addressed a presser just outside the White House and said that the Afghanistan leaders needed to come together and fight in the interest of their homeland nation.

IN PICS: Messi unveiled to PSG fans after press conference with President Al-Khelaifi

Thousands of PSG fans could be heard chanting Lionel Messi's name outside the Parc des Princes ahead of the PSG press conference on Wednesday.

