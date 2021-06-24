Republic Top 10 Headlines: Russia-UK Maritime Standoff; COVID-19; Virat Kohli & More

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gujarat Today For Court Appearance In Defamation Case

On Thursday, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Magistrate's Court in Surat, Gujarat to record his final statement in a criminal defamation case. Earlier, he had appeared before the Surat District Court on October 11, 2019, and pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him. This pertains to a complaint lodged by BJP MLA from Surat West, Purnesh Modi, under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

DK Shivakumar 'not In Hurry' To Become CM; Calls For United Fight Against BJP In Karnataka

Amid a rift over the party's CM face for the 2023 Assembly polls, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar clarified that he was in no hurry to occupy the top post. Addressing the media on Wednesday, the former Minister stressed that his sole agenda was to bring the Congress party back to power in the state.

NCP Downplays Maharashtra CM Uddhav's Stay On Order; New Flats Allotted To Hospital

NCP on Wednesday downplayed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's stay on the decision pertaining to the allocation of MHADA flats to the Tata Memorial Hospital. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had decided to allot 100 flats in MHADA buildings for housing relatives of cancer patients in wake of the difficulties faced by them.

TDP Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Over COVID-19 Vaccination Data, Alleges Lack Of Transparency

In a massive allegation, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday claimed that the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh is giving out wrong figures of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The allegations were thrown by TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram in a press conference. He also slammed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy by calling him 'shameful' for allegedly misleading people about the drive.

Virat Kohli Says India Fielded Their 'Best XI' Despite Loss To New Zealand In WTC Final

After coming up short in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that the playing XI selected for the summit clash was the best and he also said that his side fell 30-40 runs short in the finals.

WATCH: First Visuals Of Russia-UK Black Sea Flashpoint Out As Kremlin Summons British Rep

Stunning footage has emerged late on Wednesday of the maritime flashpoint between the UK and Russia earlier in the day. Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defence summoned the British Military attache over the incident that witnessed Russia firing warning shots at a UK naval vessel. The visuals show how at least one Russian warship and one Russian warplane tracked a UK naval destroyer that Russia claims encroached into its waters in the Black Sea.

Uttar Pradesh: Sanjay Nishad Receives 'assurance' From CM Yogi Days After Deputy CM Pitch

Days after seeking a bigger role for himself, NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad claimed that he was assured by CM Yogi Adityanath that their demands will be met. In the 2019 General Election, Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Kumar Nishad contested on a BJP ticket and emerged victorious from the Sant Kabir Nagar constituency.

J&K: Terrorist Gunned Down By Security Forces Worked For Hizbul Mujahideen Terror Outfit

A terrorist killed during an encounter in the Shopian district on late Wednesday (June 23) has been identified as Sajjad Ahmad Bhatt who was working for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization. The police gave the terrorist an opportunity to surrender however he fired which led to the encounter. The operation took place in Shirmal village of Shopian, 58 km from Srinagar.

'4 Lakh Tractors, 25 Lakh Farmers On Standby': Rakesh Tikait Warns Govt Ahead Of Protests

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader and spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday has said that four lakh tractors are on standby in order to protest. This comes days after Rakesh Tikait had earlier called for intensifying the farmers' protest against the three farm laws of the Centre. Tikait had tweeted and said that all farmers will be protesting outside the Raj Bhavan on June 26. He had asked the farmers 'to be ready with the tractors'.

NSA Ajit Doval Shares Stage With Pakistani Counterpart At SCO Meet; Terrorism Discussed

Sharing a stage for the first time since the abrogation of article 370, NSA Ajit Doval and Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Wednesday at Dushanbe, Tajikistan. They were part of the discussion on international terrorism, extremism, separatism, radicalism, risks of increasing transnational organized crime, arms & drug trafficking with other SCO nations' NSAs.

