Republic Top 10 Headlines: Russian Planes Banned From US Airspace; Operation Ganga & More

Operation Ganga: 6 Flights Have Departed For India In 24 Hrs; Over 1377 Indians Evacuated

In an update to the Operation Ganga developments, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to timely evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

World Athletics Bans Russia, Belarus From All Competitions: 'Shouldn't Sit This One Out'

Sports federations continue to punish Russian athletes due to the Russia Ukraine war with World Athletics being the latest organisation to stop athletes from Russia and Belarus competing in the events. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not currently eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.

Read the full story here.

Karnataka Student Killed In Ukraine Didn't Get Admission In India With 97% Says Father

Pained by the death of his son in war-torn Ukraine, the father of Naveen Shekharappa on Tuesday expressed his anguish over the medical education system in India. Naveen, who hailed from Chalageri village of Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in Russian shelling on Tuesday.

His father, Gyanagoudra Shekharappa said Naveen could not secure a medical seat in the state despite scoring 97% in the pre-University course. He went to study in Ukraine because medical education was more affordable abroad.

Read the full story here.

Joe Biden Says He Told Chinese President It Is 'never A Good Bet To Bet Against Americans'

US President Joe Biden has said that he has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that it is never a good bet to bet against the American people.

The Biden administration has already made it clear that the most effective way for America to out-compete a more assertive and authoritarian China over the long-term is to invest in its people, its economy and its democracy.

Read the full story here.

ICJ To Hold Public War Hearings On Accusations Of Genocide In Ukraine Between March 7-8

Considering the recent developments in the war, the International Court of Justice is expected to hold public hearings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict between March 7 and 8. The hearing will be held in a hybrid format in view of the COVID pandemic.

The ICJ statement read, “The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court".

Read the full story here.

Joe Biden & Allies Vow To Make Russian President's $630 Billion War Fund 'worthless'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over invasion of Ukraine. During his first State of the Union address in the US House chamber, Biden promised to “inflict pain” on Putin in response to Moscow’s "unprovoked invasion" of Kyiv. While he lauded the US’ ability to band together with other “freedom-loving nations” across the world, the President also stated that “Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been”.

Read the full story here.

National flower of Ukraine Sunflowers Become A Symbol Of Ukraine’s Resistance As Russia Continues To Invade Country

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, sunflowers have taken on a new role in the world as they became the symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion. As Ukraine continues to fight Vladimir Putin and his troops' invasion, Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday shared a video depicting how people in the country are ‘greeting' the Russian forces and one among them went viral. The video of a Ukrainian woman telling Russian soldiers to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers would grow where they die in battle was largely shared by citizens worldwide.

Read the full story here.

Indian Embassy's Urgent Advisory For Citizens In West Ukraine: Avoid Shehyni-Medyka Border

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 7, the Indian Embassy in Warsaw issued an urgent advisory to Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine, guiding them on faster pathways to enter Poland. On Tuesday, the embassy advised citizens living in western parts of Ukraine, including those in the cities of Lviv and Ternopil, to travel to Budomierz border checkpoint for relatively swift entry into Poland. The advisory came hours after Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student hailing from Karnataka was killed in shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv.

Read the full story here.

Russia-Ukraine War: Joe Biden Bans US Airspace For All Russian Flights From Tonight

In retaliation to the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a ban on all Russian flights to US airspace. Addressing his first State of the Union Speech in advance, Biden also added that the US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs.

Read the full story here.

Russia-Ukraine War: UK Declares First Wave Of Sanctions Against Belarus For Backing Moscow

In retaliation to Belarus' involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom has announced the first wave of penalties against people and organisations in Belarus. According to a press release from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched the sanctions on Tuesday.

Read the full story here.