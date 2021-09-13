Republic Top-10 Headlines: Sachin Vaze's Chats out; Warrant Against Param Bir Singh

India's COVID vaccine drive crosses 75 crore milestone; WHO lauds 10 crore jabs in 13 days

Conquering yet another milestone, India on Monday reached the figure of 75 crore total COVID vaccine doses dispensed. Acknowledging India's achievement, the World Health Organization congratulated the country and its administration for scaling up the vaccination drive at an unprecedented pace. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO in South East Asia, in a statement pointed out that the country administered over 100 million doses in a short span of 13 days.

Sachin Vaze's chats with Mansukh Hiren accessed; deceased pleaded 'Scorpio bhejwa do'

In fresh inputs in relation to the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases, the Republic Media Network on Monday accessed chats and call records between the main accused - disgraced and sacked former ACP Sachin Vaze - and the deceased, Mansukh Hiren. Between the period of October 26 and February 26, the day of the incident, there were as many as 18 WhatsApp calls between Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren, it has emerged.

Maharashtra CID approves arrest warrant against Param Bir Singh; search for ex-CP to begin

In a big development in the cases and controversies surrounding Param Bir Singh, the Malabar Hill Police station has been asked to issue and execute an arrest warrant against the former Mumbai CP. Republic Media Network has accessed the Maharashtra CID's letter to Malabar Hill Police station asking for the execution of the bailable arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal Commission against Param Bir Singh who has repeatedly failed to appear before the commission despite several summons.

Saidabad horror: 6-year-old raped & murdered in Hyderabad; probe underway

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then murdered by a 30-year-old neighbour in Saidabad, Hyderabad. As per Hyderabad police, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The victim's family and locals have informed that the 6-year-old had gone missing on the morning of September 9, after which they had filed a police complaint.

'Go to Delhi & build pressure': Punjab CM asks farmers protesting in the state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the protesting farmers to leave his state, and instead move towards Delhi, the national capital. Addressing a public gathering in the Hoshiarpur city of Punjab, Amarinder Singh claimed that the farmers were protesting at 113 sites in the state, despite the Congress-led Punjab government always supporting them. The Chief Minister asserted that had the government not supported them, they would never have been able to reach the Delhi borders.

Yediyurappa to work as ordinary BJP MLA; vows to keep Siddaramaiah in Oppn post-2023 polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who attended the legislative assembly session for the first time after demitting office, on Monday said he will function as an ordinary BJP MLA and would make all efforts to ensure Congress leader Siddaramaiah continues to remain in opposition after the 2023 assembly polls in the state. The BJP strongman said his successor Basavaraj Bommai was doing a "good job" as the Chief Minister and that he would extend all kinds of support and cooperation to him.

Kabul: Armed Taliban terrorists manhandle female activist, abduct 5 of family members

Armed members of the Taliban group assaulted a female civil society activist and abducted five of her family members on Saturday. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, the incident took place in the limits of the 15th police district of Afghanistan. The media report claimed that the members of the extremist group equipped with heavy arms strenuously entered the house of Hope Foundation chief, Fahima Rahmati and started thrashing her. Later on Saturday late night, Fatima took to Facebook and broadcasted a live footage of her house.

WATCH: Taliban whips Afghans on streets; UN Human Rights chief warns of 'perilous phase'

Not even ten days of the government formation and the Taliban has already begun its atrocities on the people of Afghanistan- proof a video accessed by Republic Media Network on Monday. In the video, the members of the terrorist group can be seen whiplashing the Afghans with batons one by one in broad daylight while they shout in agony. The shouts were followed by shrieks of a woman, pleading for help.

Disgraceful US Open crowd slammed for heckling Daniil Medvedev mid-serve, shaming New York

World number two Daniil Medvedev beat 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 final to win his maiden Grand Slam on Sunday. However, the Russian not only had the task of beating the world number one, as he also had to keep his nerves and mental strength when the crowd were booing and trying to heckle him, something that began when Medvedev had his first championship point, which he missed, and continued till the end. As a result, he lost the opportunity to finish the match when he was up at 5-2 in the third set before finally winning it 6-4 to seal the win. Consequently, netizens slammed the crowd for its disrespectful behaviour.

