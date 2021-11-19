Republic Top 10 Headlines: SAD On Alliance With BJP; De Villiers' Message For RCB & More

Akali Dal-BJP Alliance Back On Cards After Farm Laws' Repeal? SAD's Sukhbir Badal Answers

With Punjab slated to enter assembly polls early next year, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday denied any possibilities of allying with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even after the central government announced that the farm laws will be repealed.

'I've Become Half Indian Now': AB De Villiers' Message For RCB Fans After Retirement

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans found themselves surrounded by all types of emotions, as their favourite Proteas legend AB de Villiers announced his decision to hang his boots from all forms of cricket. RCB then took to their official Twitter handle on Friday and uploaded a video of the legendary cricketer where he can be seen and heard talking about his feelings following his decision to retire. De Villiers spent a total of 10 seasons playing for RCB, after getting roped in by the franchise during the IPL Players Auction 2011, and exited the team as one of their main pillars.

Queen Elizabeth's Purple Hands Spark Health Concerns; Doctor Guesstimates The Cause

UK’s Queen Elizabeth has returned to light duties after spraining her back; however, a picture showing her hands to be a shade of purple has sparked concerns yet again over her health. The 95-year-old monarch met with the British military’s chief of staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, 17 November. Notably, this was the first such public appearance of the Queen after she cancelled four engagements in the space of a month on doctor’s orders.

TN CM Stalin 'wholeheartedly Welcomes' PM Modi Announcement On Repealing Of Farm Laws

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday, November 19, repealed the three farm laws, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Parliament must take action on the first day of the winter session to oficially repeal all three laws. CM Stalin also demanded the withdrawal of other laws, including the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kangana Ranaut Unhappy At Farm Laws' Repeal; Says 'people On Street Making Laws, Not Govt'

In a massive decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws on Friday. The decision was a part of the leader's gesture for the protesting farmers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The news received reactions from many celebrities of the film industry.

Modi Government Repeals Farm Laws: A Timeline Of Farmers' Protest Since Enactment

The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to repeal the three contentious farm laws will bring to an end the year-long confrontation between the government and the farmers, which has left more than 700 dead in its wake.

TDP Chief Naidu Vows To Enter AP Assembly Only After Seizing Power; 'Can Take It No More'

More than two years after electoral debacle, TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power. Naidu said with an emotional voice that he was pained by the continuous slur on him by the ruling YSR Congress members.

In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor District, Building Collapses Into Rivulet Amid Heavy Rainfall

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several regions across India due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, certain districts of Andhra Pradesh including Chittoor and Kadapa witnessed heavy floods on Friday, November 19. Some videos, portraying the intensity of rainfall in the region causing damage to buildings and properties, went viral on social media.

India At UNSC Affirms Cryptocurrencies & Digital Crowdsourcing Are Enabling Terror Groups

India at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday, 18 November, said that the new financial and payment technologies methods, including cryptocurrencies and digital crowdsourcing are enabling terror groups for collecting and transferring funds. While speaking at the Joint special meeting on Terrorist Financing Threats and Trends and the Implementation of Security Council Resolution 2462, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Rajesh Parihar, urged member states to strengthen counter-financing structures at par with international standards to curb terrorism.

UK Defence Secy Wallace Visits Poland, Signs Agreement To Develop New Air Defence System

The United Kingdom and Poland have agreed to collaborate on the development of a new air defence system, stated the UK defence ministry in a press release on Thursday, November 18. The Statement of Intent between the two countries was signed during UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's visit to Poland, where he met with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak. The Statement of Intent, a first for the UK-Poland alliance, will see the two countries share cutting-edge technology to construct NAREW, Poland's future Ground-Based Air Defence System (GBAD), which is expected to cost billions of pounds, stated the release.

