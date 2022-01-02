Republic Top 10 Headlines: SC Moves To Virtual Hearings; War Of Words In Meerut & More

Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings for two weeks amid Omicron scare

The Supreme Court on Sunday announced that it was shifting back to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for two weeks in view of rising COVID-19 cases. In its circular dated January 2, 2022, the top court noted that all physical hearings (with hybrid option) before the court will remain suspended for the present. From January 3, all hearings will be conducted virtually for a period of two weeks amid the Omicron scare.

Mumbai Police files case against 'Bulli Bai' developer over auctioning Muslim women on app

Amid massive uproar against 'Bulli Bai', the Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged a case against the app developer hosted on GitHub. In the said case filed at West Region Cuber Police Station, Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to China's propaganda video from Galwan; asks PM Modi to break silence

Reacting to a propaganda video that showed China's flag hoisted in Galwan, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that in the valley region, only the flag of India looks good. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 51-year-old leader urged PM Modi to break his silence on the issue, adding that the President Xi Jinping-led country deserved a befitting retort.

JP Nadda to visit West Bengal on Jan 9; Municipal elections on agenda

BJP National President JP Nadda will arrive in West Bengal for a 2-day visit to strengthen and guide party leaders on January 9, MP Soumitra Khan informed on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Khan cited the recent organizational changes in the BJP, stating that new and young faces would now be given opportunities. His comment came after the saffron party decided to cap the age limit of its Yuva Morcha President to 35 years and the maximum age limit for its Mandal President to 45 years.

Kejriwal sounds poll bugle in UP; claims God gave AAP 'magic formula' for free electricity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a rally in poll-bound Lucknow vowing to waive off electricity bills in Uttar Pradesh if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power. Hitting out at CM Yogi Adityanath for 'expensive' electricity bills, Kejriwal claimed that while many parties promised to give free power, only AAP could implement it since it had a 'magic formula', handed to the party by God.

Abhishek Banerjee's program cancelled by Tripura Govt; TMC asks 'what are you scared of?'

In another escalation between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC), the rally of Abhishek Banerjee, CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew was cancelled by the Tripura Government in Agartala. According to the Biplab Deb-led government, no prior permission had been sought by the TMC National General Secretary for his program at Baramura eco-park.

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav responds to PM Modi's jibe; 'BJP's game to be ended in elections'

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that 'the game of the Bharatiya Janata Party' is soon to get over. Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, said that it would be the people of Uttar Pradesh who will be ending the saffron party's game in the upcoming assembly elections in the state in 2022.

SAD slams Congress for 'doing nothing' to avenge Sacrilege attempts; invokes 1984 massacre

With state elections overhead in Punjab, Political factions are hitting out at each other with fresh barbs. Wielding a fresh attack on the ruling Congress regime in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal Supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal denounced the CM Channi led Congress for not putting the culprits of the five-year-old sacrilege cases behind the bars. The SAD leader lambasted the grand old party, stating that the Congress regime has ‘done nothing to avenge the deliberate attack on the Gurudwaras and to uncover the evil plans.'

MP Sushmita Dev only woman in 31-member Panel examining bill to raise legal marriage age

Comprising 31 MPs in total, the parliamentary standing committee constituted to examine The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21, ironically has only one woman. According to the members' list of the parliamentary standing committee, led by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, available on the Rajya Sabha website, TMC MP Sushmita Dev is the only woman among the 31 members.

VP Naidu worried over climate change's impact on islands; 'paying price of big nations'

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed deep concern over the impact of climate change and global warming on the situation of small islands across the world. According to a press release from the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu was reportedly distressed over the fact that small regions whose overall contribution to the situation is less end up paying a heavy price. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a five-day visit to Lakshadweep and Kerala, arrived in the Union Territory on Dec 31.

