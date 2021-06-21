Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sidhu Attacks Punjab Govt; Prashant Kishor Meets Pawar & More

Sharad Pawar Calls Meeting Of All Oppn Leaders; To Strategise For 2024 Polls: Sources

In a massive scoop, sources told Republic Media Network that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting with all Opposition leaders at his residence in Delhi on June 22. The leaders of all the major Opposition parties have been called by Pawar to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, as per sources. During the meeting, the Opposition parties are expected to draw out an action plan to defeat the BJP which has seen two consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha Elections as well as focus on a future plan of action for upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in 2022.

Twitter India MD Responds To Ghaziabad Police Notice; Requests Video Appearance: Sources

In a huge development on Monday, sources told Republic TV that Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has responded to the Ghaziabad Police's notice. Trouble ensued after some prominent personalities claimed on Twitter that an old man Abdul Samad Saifi was not just assaulted in Uttar Pradesh with his beard being forcibly cut but also asked to chant slogans such as Jai Shri Ram. Calling them out for giving a communal spin to the incident, the police stressed that Twitter and Twitter India did not take any steps to remove the contentious tweets.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches Frontal Attack On Punjab Govt; Rejects Cabinet Berth Offer

Breaking his silence a day ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu made it clear that he wasn't interested in any Cabinet berth. This comes amid speculation that Sidhu is being offered the post of the Punjab Deputy Chief Minister. Writing on Twitter, the Congress MLA stressed that he had served as a Lok Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha MP, MLA and Minister with the sole aim of changing the "system" that runs Punjab.

Prashant Kishor Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar For 2nd Time After 10 Days In Delhi: Sources

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has once again met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, sparking speculations. According to reports, Kishor met Sharad Pawar in the national capital on Monday. The meeting between the two comes ten days after they earlier met at Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on June 12. According to reports, Pawar who reached the national capital on Sunday met Prashant Kishor on Monday. However, reports also added that Kishor said that his meeting with Sharad Pawar was 'routine', though that's clearly a meaningless use of words.

Priyanka Gandhi Writes To UP CM Yogi, Alleges Lack Of Wheat Procurement To Farmers

In a major development, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, raising the issue of alleged lack of wheat procurement for the farmers in the state which is only 14 percent whereas, in Punjab and Haryana, it is apparently 80-85 percent.

Uttarakhand: SIT Issues Notice To Three Firms In Alleged COVID Testing Scam In Kumbh

The Uttarakhand Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday issued notices to three firms after several allegations over irregularities in COVID-19 testing in Uttrakhand during the recently-concluded Kumbh. As per SIT sources, notice has been issued to Max Corporate Service New Delhi, Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Haryana, and Dr. Lalchandani Lab for questioning. The SIT has given them four days to appear before it, said an ANI report. The SIT CMO Dr. S N Jha has been recording the statements of Kumbh Mela CMO Dr. Arjun Singh Sengar for the last two days.

J&K: IGP Kashmir Calls It 'biggest Crackdown' For Army As Mudasir Pandit Gunned Down

After carrying out a successful operation of killing three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Kashmir police Chief, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic on Monday and briefed on the operation. IGP Kumar explained how this encounter was highly triumphant as Mudasir Pandit along with one of the oldest Pakistani terrorists, Abdullah or Asrar were killed. IGP Kumar listed a number of cases in which the LeT local commander, Mudasir Pandit had taken the lives of the innocents.

CM Yogi Adityanath Sets Target To Vaccinate 10L People Daily From July In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on Monday, June 21, briefing about the state's vaccination program. Yogi said that the state will begin vaccinating 6,00,000 people daily from now onwards. He added that the state government has set a goal to vaccinate 10 lakh to 12 lakh people a day from the 1st week of July. UP CM noted that the state is working with its full capacity to vaccinate everyone above 18 by December 2021.

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Shoe Factory; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed As 4 Feared Missing

On Monday morning, a major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar in the national capital, said Delhi Fire Service officials. A total of 25 fire tenders and more than 50 firefighters have been deployed to put out the blaze. According to them, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident so far. At 8.22 a.m., the Fire Department received a call regarding the fire, and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

West Bengal Post-poll Violence: HC Dismisses State Govt's Plea; Refuses To Stay NHRC Probe

The Mamata Banerjee-led government suffered a big setback on Monday as the Calcutta High Court dismissed its plea to recall or stay the order over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar had directed the National Human Rights Commission chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. The bench's order dated June 18 empowered the panel to visit the affected areas and submit a comprehensive report to the HC on the present situation.

