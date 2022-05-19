Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sidhu Gets 1-year Jail Term; CBI Remand For Karti's Aide & More

Owaisi cries foul at court's order in Krishna Janmabhoomi case; 'Robbing Muslims' dignity'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took strong objection to the Mathura District Court's ruling that the suit to remove masjid in the Krishna Jhamabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case was maintainable. Taking to Twitter, the Member of Parliament once again cited the Places of Worship Act 1991 and claimed that such cases were 'prohibited from even going before the courts'. The representative of the Hyderabad constituency alleged that "law doesn’t matter anymore".

Hardik Patel slams Congress' 'use & throw' policy; 'diamonds leaving, trash will remain'

After quitting the Congress, Hardik Patel launched a no-holds-barred attack on the grand old party accusing it of 'using and throwing' youth leaders for political benefits. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hardik Patel disclosed that he had joined the Congress in 2019 thinking that he would be able to do more for the people of Gujarat, yet the party and its leadership had failed to utilise his skills in the last 3.5 years.

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term: Victim's lawyer says, 'Justice finally served'

In a major setback for Congress, the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a three-decade-old road rage incident, in which a man was killed. After the Supreme Court's order, Niharika Ahluwalia, the advocate of the victim's family spoke exclusively to Republic TV. She informed that the SC has ordered the rigorous imprisonment and has also agreed to review the application on sound legal grounds.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Petitioner welcomes Mathura Court's nod, seeks removal of Mosque

After the big win for the Hindu side in the Mathura District Court, one of the petitioners, Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, spoke exclusively to Republic TV and broke down the details of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute. Agnihotri explained that the Hindu side had moved the Mathura District Court to challenge a 2020 order, wherein a civil judge had dismissed their suit in the case on grounds that it is 'not maintainable' under the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Ukraine 'frustrated' with US' reluctance to supply multiple launch rocket systems amid war

Ukrainian officials are reportedly "frustrated" that their appeal made to the United States to arm them with a long-range Multiple Launch Rocket System [MLRS] has been rejected by the White House, a congressional source familiar with the development told Politico on condition of anonymity. The weapons system is crucial for Ukraine’s military to counter Russia’s heavy and gruelling artillery duels in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Donbass where Russia’s invading troops have been gaining ground.

Gyanvapi mosque case 'above the realms of politics, an issue of faith': Devendra Fadnavis

Stressing the importance of the judiciary, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis said the Gyanvapi Mosque issue shouldn't be seen from the lens of politics as it's a matter of faith to be resolved under the rule of law. He was commenting on the petition filed in the Varanasi sessions court by five women demanding the right to perform daily rituals in the precincts of the Shringar Gauri temple, which falls under the Gyanvapi Mosque in the Kash Vishwanath complex.

Yasin Malik convicted: Martyred IAF squadron leader Ravi Khanna's wife thanks judiciary

After terrorist Yasin Malik was convicted by the Special NIA Court in Delhi, martyred Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's wife Shalini Khanna expressed her happiness. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Squadron Khanna's wife thanked the Indian Judiciary and congratulated the entire country for the massive win. She said that Yasin Malik has already lived the full 32-years of his life and now it is time for him to do some atonement.

Chinese visa scam: Karti Chidambaram's aide Bhaskararaman remanded to 4-day CBI custody

In a big development, a special CBI court on Thursday sent Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's aide S.Bhaskararaman to 4 days of Central Bureau of Investigation custody. The charted accountant was arrested by the CBI in Chennai at around 11 PM on Tuesday, after day-long raids at multiple locations across the country. He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday after a Chennai court permitted the central agency to take him to the national capital for further inquiry.

Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission issues advisory for Indian nationals amid crisis

Amid the ongoing civil unrest in Sri Lanka, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, on Thursday, issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to register their details at the High Commission. The High Commission asked them to register on www.hcicolombo.gov.in and also issued separate registration links for NRIs and students. Furthermore, the High Commission also issues a separate Email ID and phone number for any kind of clarification. This comes as anti-government protests continue to erupt in the island nation amid the severe economic crisis.

Punjab Congress MLA laments Sunil Jakhar's switch to BJP; 'He was an asset to us'

As former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday, Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira responded to this new setback to the grand old party, saying that losing a leader like Jakhar is a big loss for the party in the state. Speaking to ANI on Jakhar joining the saffron party, Congress MLA from Bholath, Khaira said, "Losing Sunil Jakhar is a big loss to Congress in Punjab. It was his decision to leave the party, but he was an asset to the Congress."

