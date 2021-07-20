Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sidhu Shown Black Flags; Raj Kundra Porn Case Update And More

Navjot Singh Sidhu Blocked By Anti-farm Laws Protesters, Shown Black Flags In Ludhiana

A day after receiving a significant party post, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Navjot Singh Sidhu faced criticism from protesting farmers at Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana. The farmers' union has alleged the Congress party of not doing anything in the past three years for the farmers after making false promises before the 2017 elections. The demonstrators have also accused Sidhu of doing 'drama' after getting promoted. On-ground visuals show a large crowd of protestors raising black flags against him.

Read Full Story Here

COVID-19: the US Eases Travel Restrictions, Allows Vaccinated Americans To Travel To India

The United States (US) in its latest update has now eased its travel restrictions for its people. As per the new guidelines, the USA has now improved the travel advisory for India by lowering it from Level 4, which meant no travel at all to Level 3, which now urges people to reconsider their travel to India.

Read Full Story Here

Sri Lanka Cricket Crisis Explodes As Angelo Mathews & Muralitharan Squabble Over Contracts

Amid the team's poor run, the crisis in Sri Lankan cricket escalated after its seniormost player Angelo Mathews and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne hit out at spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Mathews and Karunaratne were left out of the squad to play for India in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games after they were excluded from the list of new performance-related contracts which cut the fees of players by up to 40 percent. Some other members of the national team who were also at loggerheads with the country's cricket board since May finally signed the contracts after an ultimatum.

Read Full Story Here

Jeff Bezos Says He Can't-Wait For Liftoff To Space, Shares Glimpses Of Crew Preparations

Amazon's Fonder Jeff Bezos said that he, along with other three members of Blue Origin’s all-civilian crew, were 'incredibly excited' a day ahead of the historic flight into space on Tuesday. The American billionaire told the ‘Today’ show on July 19, “I can't wait to see what it's going to be like. People who go into space say that they come back changed...I can't wait to see what it's going to do to me." He also took to Instagram to post about the preparation that the four-member crew has been doing ahead of the July 20 mission. Sharing the glimpses, Amazon founder wrote, “We’ve been practising full missions in New Shepard’s training simulator. Can’t wait for liftoff.”

Read Full Story Here

China Sends Investigators To Pakistan To Probe Bus Blast That Killed 9 Chinese Workers

China on July 17 said that it has sent investigators to Pakistan in a bid to probe a bus explosion that killed 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals. Last week, the shuttle bus, which was carrying around 40 Chinese engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff to the Dasu Hydropower Project, fell into a ravine following an explosion. Previously, Islamabad had blamed the blast on a mechanical failure that led to a gas leak, however, China called it a “terrorist attack” and said that the two countries will work together to “find out the truth”.

Read Full Story Here

Congress, Akalis & Others To Boycott PM Modi's COVID & Vaccine Briefing To Floor-leader

The Congress Party is set to skip the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 pm on Tuesday. This development comes after Shiromani Akali Dal confirmed that they will boycott PM Modi's briefing on the novel coronavirus situation and the immunisation program.

Read Full Story Here

MoS Muraleedharan Asks Kerala Govt To Plan COVID Containment Measures On Scientific Basis

MoS MEA V Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and claimed that the Kerala government’s political gimmick had been exposed after the apex court reprimanded the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government for relaxing COVID norms for the Bakrid festival.

Read Full Story Here

'No Death During Second COVID Wave Due To Oxygen Shortage,' Claims New MoS Health Pawar

The government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the states and union territories have not recorded any death due to the oxygen crisis during the second wave of the COVID pandemic. However, the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT as compared to the first wave of COVID. As a result of the oxygen crisis across the country, the government had to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen.

Read Full Story Here

In Raj Kundra Porn Case, Mumbai Police Says 'actors lured & Forced Into Doing Nude Scenes'

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch which is investigating a porn film racket in the city involving businessman Raj Kundra, who is the husband of Shilpa Shetty, held a press briefing on Tuesday, where it spilled some of the crucial findings in the case.

Read Full Story Here

Over 8,000 Suggestions From Across India For UP's Proposed Population Control Bill

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has received over 8,000 suggestions from across the country, including southern states and Jammu and Kashmir, over a proposed draft bill for population control, officials said on Tuesday.

Read Full Story Here