Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sonia Gandhi Summoned Again For Questioning; Ukraine War & More

Sonia Gandhi Summoned For 3rd Round Of Questioning In National Herald Case Today

In a key development in the National Herald Case, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, July 27.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, officials said. She left the agency’s office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

Partha Chatterjee In ED Custody: WB Speaker Backs Demand For Time-bound Probe In SSC Scam

Amid Partha Chatterjee's arrest in connection with the SSC scam, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee backed TMC's demand for a time-bound investigation. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said, "It is unacceptable that the investigation would continue for years. I am hopeful that the truth would come out soon". Maintaining that Chatterjee's arrest won't have an adverse impact on the functioning of the Legislative Assembly, he also reiterated WB CM Mamata Banerjee's assurance that action will be taken against the Minister if adverse facts are unearthed.

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Key Opposition Meet; Suspension Of MPs To Be Discussed

After the suspension of 19 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a key Opposition meeting at 9.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of members. Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to appeal to the speaker to revoke the suspension of the MPs.

"In a democracy, any cabinet minister in the knowledge of things can speak on it. There are times when other ministers answer if it gets inevitable. But here the government doesn't want a discussion on price rise. The meeting will take place at 9.30 am in my chamber. We will appeal to revoke the suspension of members," he said.

SC Upholds ED's Power To Arrest Under PMLA; Rules 'not Mandatory To Give ECIR To Accused'

In a big boost for the Centre on Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. These include Sections 3 (definition of money laundering), 5 (attachment of property), 8(4) [taking possession of attached property), 17 (search and seizure), 18 (search of persons), 19 (powers of arrest), 24 (reverse burden of proof), 44 (offences triable by special court) and 45 (offences being cognizable and non-bailable). A three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

US Seeking 'strong Partnership' With India Amid China's Assertiveness And 'rise Of Putin'

In the face of China’s growing assertiveness across the globe, the US is seeking to enhance its defence partnership with India, said American Congressman Ro Khanna. In an interview with ANI, Khanna weighed in on the present situation of the international community and said that Washington is seeking to elevate ties with India due to actions by China and New Delhi’s partial reliance on Russian military exports for its national defence.

Amid Sonia Gandhi's Summons, Gehlot Seeks SC Intervention Over 'terror Of ED' In Country

'There should be a timely Supreme Court decision on the terror of ED in the country,' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference ahead of Sonia Gandhi's 3rd appearance before the Enforcement Directorate, Gehlot condemned the consecutive grilling of the Congress President, and Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the top court should intervene to stop the misuse.

Biden Administration Officials Convincing Nancy Pelosi Of Risks Over Taiwan Trip: Report

As tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to escalate over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, US national security officials are silently convincing the American diplomat of the risks linked to her trip. While Pelosi's visit is being considered at a sensitive time between China and Taiwan, CNN cited sources familiar with the plans saying that the US House Speaker is planning to arrive in the self-governing island ‘in coming weeks’ during her broader trip to Asia.

UK: Britons Urged To Use Water Wisely As England Faces Its Driest Conditions Since 1976

As England is experiencing its driest weather conditions since the year 1976, residents are being urged to reduce their water usage. According to the Met Office, the period between January and June in 20222 is considered to be the driest in England since 1976. After months of extremely low rainfall in the United Kingdom, officials are poised to declare a drought in the month of August if dry conditions persist, The Guardian reported.

US AG To Pursue Jan 6 Case 'without Fear Or Favour' To Guide Decision On Charging Trump

As the hearings continue, US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday promised that he would judge the January 6 Capitol Hill riots case "without fear or favour to pursue justice," The Guardian reported. Garland's verdict would decide whether former US President Donald Trump will be indicted for the allegations of triggering the massive crowd to attack the domed seat of the US government in an attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential results. Garland's statement came amid ongoing heat over the US Justice Department's (DoJ) criminal investigation of the events preceding the largest riots carried out by Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021.

European Council Prolongs Restrictive Measures Against Russia For Further Six Months

The European Council on Tuesday decided to extend the restrictive measures against Russia for further six months. The sanctions targeting the Russian economy will remain in effect until 31 January 2023. The sanctions, which were first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine,, have been expanded since February in view of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

