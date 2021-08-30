Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sumit Antil Wins Gold At Paralympics, Def Min Warns Pak & More

Sumit Antil Wins Gold In Men's Javelin Throw At Paralympics Breaking World Record THRICE

In yet another proud moment for India, Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil ensured India its second gold after Avani Lekhara at the Tokyo Paralympics. It was sheer domination by Sumit Antil as his first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Then, extraordinarily, Sumit on his fifth throw bettered his own world record with a throw of 68.55m.

Amid Taliban Takeover, Key Al-Qaeda Commander And Osama's Aide Returns To Nangarhar

In a shocking development amid the Afghanistan crisis, a senior Al-Qaeda leader and Osama Bin Laden's aide has returned to the war-torn country. Dr Amin-ul-Haq, who was a top commander in the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan returned to his native in Nangarhar province on Monday. Ul-Haq was known to be Bin Laden's security-in-charge during his time in the Tora Bora cave complex. This comes even as the Taliban had promised not to host al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations on Afghan soil.

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan On Afghan Crisis, Says 'India Capable Of Tackling Challenges'

Amid the volatile situation in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong message to Pakistan and warned that India will not allow it to misuse the crisis and push cross-border terrorism onto Indian soil. Rajnath Singh stated that the PM Modi-led government was constantly monitoring the Afghanistan crisis and admitted that it had posed a new series of challenges for the nation. However, he assured that India was capable of dealing with all dynamic challenges and was upgrading its preparations with regard to it.

Kabul Airstrike: Names Of Fallen US Soldiers Mentioned On Missile Used To Target Terrorist

A day after the United States confirmed eliminating a suspected ISIS-K terrorist responsible for the Kabul Airport attacks that left 13 American servicemen dead, Republic Media Network has accessed the image of the missile that was used to eliminate the terrorist. According to the visuals accessed by Republic, the names of the fallen US soldiers were written on the missile used to target the terrorist.

COVID-19: DDMA Guidelines Prohibit Devotees In Delhi To Visit Temples During Janmashtami

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase at an alarming rate, the Delhi government has issued guidelines to control gathering in temples during Janmashtami. On August 29, Delhi Police, as per instructions of the Delhi Disaster Management Agency (DDMA), announced that devotees would not be permitted to visit temples to celebrate the annual Hindu Festival. While speaking to ANI, South Delhi DCP RP Meena cited the DDMA in his statement and said that the "guidelines prohibit religious gatherings."

ED Raids 9 Locations In Connection With Alleged Scam Involving Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches across 9 locations in Maharashtra in connection with Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali's companies in Yavatmal-Washim. The firms had come under scanner after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Sena MP had embezzled 100 crores during her 22-year tenure as an MP of the Yavatmal-Washim constituency. The BJP had lodged a complaint against Bhavana Gawali with the ED, CBI and the IT Department stating that they had 'strong evidence' in the case.

KC Tyagi Seeks NDA Coordination Committees At National Level Amid Tensions With JDU

Amid rising friction within the alliance, the Janata Dal (United) has now demanded the setting up of NDA coordination committees at the national level as well as in Bihar. JDU Secretary General KC Tyagi on Sunday suggested the formation of such committees as it would ensure the smooth functioning of the NDA. JDU had earlier put the BJP in a spot by demanding an inquiry in the Pegasus spyware issue while teaming up with rival RJD to demand a caste census, which paved way for tensions between the two allies.

Tokyo Paralympics: Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver For India In Close Contest

Yogesh Kathuniya has won silver for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category on Monday and by the virtue of this win, Yogesh had brought India's third silver medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games which has taken the country's tally to four medals. Yogesh Kathuniya stood at the first position after three athletes completed the throws. He threw 42.84, 43.55, 44.38 in his six attempts with his best being 44.38. Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya's second attempt 42.84 is a new season-best as well.

Republic Reports From Kabul Attack Site, Exclusive Visuals Of Rocket Launcher Accessed

In the aftermath of the latest attack that rocked Kabul, the Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive visuals from the attack site in Afghanistan's capital. The rockets were targeted towards the Kabul International Airport as evacuation operations continue. However, the rockets were intercepted by the airport's missile defence systems, thereby leading to the missiles falling in different parts of Kabul.

Memorial Bust Of Tibetan Hero Nyima Tenzin Placed In Dharamshala On His Death Anniversary

A memorial bust of Special Frontier Force Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzing, who sacrificed his life fighting the Chinese, has been placed at Dharamshala, to mark the first anniversary of his martyrdom. Tibetan President Penpa Tsering presided over the inaugural ceremony of the memorial bust of soldier Nyima Tenzing, which was organised by the Department of Security, Central Tibetan Administration on Monday at Lhagyal Ri in Himachal Pradesh.

