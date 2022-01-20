Republic Top 10 Headlines: Surge In India's COVID-19 Tally, PLA Abducts Indian Teen & More

PM Modi To Virtually Launch India-assisted Infra Projects With Mauritian PM Jugnauth Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will virtually inaugurate India-assisted Infrastructure projects in the island country on Thursday. Both the leaders will jointly launch the Social Housing Unit, Civil Service College, and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The meeting will include extending the agreement on the $190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects.

Arunachal Teen Kidnapped By Chinese Army From Indian Village, Claims BJP MP; Seeks Return

In a shocking development, Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao alleged that a 17-year-old local youth Miram Taron has been abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory. Goa stated that Taron has been kidnapped from Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Contest From Kannauj Or Sambhal In UP Elections: Sources

Hours after Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he would be contesting in the UP election, Republic on Wednesday learned the Samajwadi Chief may choose any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal. During a press briefing earlier in the day, Yadav had said that he wants to contehttps://www.republicworld.com/elections/punjab/punjab-election-gurnam-singh-chadunis-ssp-announces-alliance-with-balbir-singhs-ssm-articleshow.htmlst from a constituency that goes for voting before Gorakhpur (6th phase), the seat from which his opponent Yogi Adityanath is fighting in the UP elections.

Punjab Election: Gurnam Singh Chaduni's SSP Announces Alliance With Balbir Singh's SSM

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections, Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) and Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) have announced an alliance and reached an agreement. The Haryana-based farmer leader has announced that SSP will contest 10 seats in state Assembly polls while SSM has announced 47 of its candidates.

COVID-19 In India Update: Alarming Surge Of 3.17 Lakh Cases Reported In 24 Hours

India witnessed an alarming surge of 3,17,532 new COVID cases, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Besides this, 9,287 total Omicron cases have been detected so far with an increase of 3.63% since yesterday.

IMD Predicts Wet Spells Over Northwest, Central And East India Between January 21 And 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet spells over Northwest and adjoining central India from January 21 and over East India between January 22 and 24.

Biden Defends US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan: 'I Make No Apologies For What I Did'

As US President Joe Biden completed one year in office on Jan. 20, he starkly defended some of his administration’s widely criticized decisions, including the chaotic and botched up Afghanistan withdrawal saying, "I make no apologies for what I did”. In his speech made at the White House, the US President defiantly iterated that there was “no way to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years easily. Not possible, no matter when you did it. And I make no apologies for what I did.”

Joe Biden Says US Won’t Lift Trump’s Tariffs On China As 'timing Is Uncertain'

US President Joe Biden on Jan. 19 refused to lift the tariffs on Chinese imports levied by his predecessor former President Donald Trump, saying that he wants Beijing to meet the commitments of the phase-one deal that the two countries had signed two years ago. Washington can consider lifting at least some of the tariffs on hundreds of billions dollars worth of Chinese goods but at this time, said Biden, that decision remains uncertain.

WHO Urges Nations To Lift Travel Bans & Not Mandate 'proof Of Vaccination' For Entry

As Omicron cases across the world continue to rise, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has batted against international travel bans and mandatory vaccination for entry into countries. The WHO's International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee issued these recommendations after its tenth meeting on COVID-19 held on Wednesday. As of date, the world has seen 33.4 crore COVID cases till date and 55.5 lakh deaths.

UK PM Boris Johnson Rolls Back Plan B COVID Measures; Ends Mask Rule & Work-from-home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the end of COVID-19 measures that he had introduced to curb the significant upsurge of the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant in England. This would imply that the UK would no longer adhere to the work-at-home advisory, and mandatory mask-wearing and requirement to produce the vaccine passes at public venues. The decision was taken in view of Britain's booster rollout campaign and the strain’s almost negligible death rate and mild symptoms.

