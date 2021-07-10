Republic Top 10 Headlines: Suvendu Miffed; Vazegate Update; New US Envoy To India & More

Suvendu Miffed As Mukul Roy Gets PAC Chairmanship As BJP MLA; Lambasts Bengal Speaker

Miffed at being robbed of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship, Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, claimed that it was a first that the Opposition did not head the PAC. West Bengal Speaker announced that Mukul Roy has been elected as the PAC's chairman after being nominated as a BJP MLA, inspite of BJP's opposition. 20 West Bengal MLAs were elected to the Committee including BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and TMC's Mukul Roy on June 25.

Read full story here

Dominica High Court Allows Early Bail Hearing For Mehul Choksi On 'medical Grounds'

The Dominica High Court on Friday granted an early hearing to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's bail petition on medical grounds. As per sources, Mehul Choksi moved an application for preponing of his bail hearing on grounds of neurological issues, treatment of which is allegedly not available in Dominica. Following this application, the court preponed the hearing of Choksi's bail from July 23 to July 12, scheduling it for an early hearing.

Read full story here

Harsha Bhogle Bats For 'strict Bubble' As India-Sri Lanka Series Is Set To Be Rescheduled

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has given his opinion on the rescheduling of the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka. The bilateral series that was originally scheduled to get underway on July 13 is reportedly scheduled to begin from July 17.

Read full story here

Vazegate Scandal: CBI Records Statement Of Sachin Vaze In Extortion Racket

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it had recorded the statement of former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze in the extortion racket. According to a CBI official, Vaze's statement in the 'extortion' case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was recorded in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai. A team of the CBI quizzed Sachin Vaze on Wednesday and Thursday based on the directions of the Bombay High Court.

Read full story here

Ram Mandir Land Scam: Sanjay Singh Threatens To Go To Court; RSS Pulls Up Champat Rai

As the furore over the Ram Mandir scam intensifies, AAP MP Sanjay Singh reminded on Saturday that those accused by him are yet to face action. Pointing that an FIR has not been filed against Ram Mandir Trust chief Champat Rai and Dr Anil Mishra, Singh warned to go to court over inaction. AAP and SP leaders have accused Ram Janmabhoomi Trust of buying a piece of land at inflated rates which have been refuted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Read full story here

Harleen Deol's Stunning Catch At Boundary Applauded By England's Danni Wyatt; Watch

India Women's cricket team started their three-match T20I against England women on a losing note on Friday. India failed to chase down the revised target of 73 runs from 8.4 overs as they were stopped at 54/3 thanks to some good bowling from the home team. While the loss was pretty hard one to digest for Harmanpreet and co, but the highlight moment in the India vs England 1st T20I match was Harleen Deol's outstanding catch at the boundary line.

Read full story here

17 Colombian Ex-soldiers Suspected In Haiti President Jovenel Moise's Assassination

Seventeen suspects have been apprehended in the shocking assassination of Haiti's president so far, two of whom are believed to hold dual US-Haitian citizenship, according to Haitian officials, and at least six of whom are former members of Colombia's army, according to Colombia's government. Fifteen of the inmates were from Colombia, according to Léon Charles, the chief of Haiti's National Police. Eight more suspects are being sought, while three more have been shot by cops. Seven people were slain, said the police chief.

Read full story here

Rajapaksas Tighten Stronghold In Sri Lanka As Fourth Brother Basil Joins Cabinet As FM

Tightening its control over Sri Lanka, a fourth Rajapaksa was sworn into the Sri Lankan cabinet on Thursday with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's younger brother - Basil Rajapaksa taking oath as finance minister, as per international reports. Basil (70), who took oath as a member of parliament, took over the finance ministry from PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. Basil has already been part of Mahinda's 2005 government, often being heralded as Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party's key strategist. With the inclusion of Basil, there is a Rajapaksa at all the top posts in the island nation.

Read full story here

Mahmudullah Retires From Test Cricket After Scoring 150 Runs Against Zimbabwe: Reports

Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudullah has shocked his teammates amid the ongoing Test match against Zimbabwe by announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game. Mahmudullah returned to the Test side after a gap of 18 months, having last played against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last year. He was a last-minute addition to the side after being picked up as a cover picked as cover after Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim who were injured during last month's Dhaka Premier League T20s.

Read full story here

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor Gets Appointed By Joe Biden As New US Ambassador To India

Over a month after the announcement, US President Joe Biden officially nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India. As per the press release generated by the White House, Garcetti has been a member of the Los Angeles' council for 12 years. The new Ambassador's connection to India includes his leadership in climate organization’s engagement and expansion with C40’s global response to the COVID pandemic through the sharing of best practices and resources.

Read full story here