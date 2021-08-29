Republic Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Shuts Internet In Panjshir; Nishad Wins Silver & More

Taliban Gunmen Shoot An Afghan Man After He Refuses To Stop His Car; Watch Video

In a shocking incident, the Taliban reportedly shot a man after he refused to stop his car. As per the ground visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Afghanistan man was shot by the Taliban using a machine gun. This is not the first time that the terror group had unleashed its brutality on the people of the war-torn nation since its takeover.

Rakesh Tikait Calls Karnal SDM 'Taliban Commander', Wants Him To Be Posted In Naxal Area

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday slammed the Haryana Police for a crackdown on protesting farmers in Karnal. Comparing the CM Khattar-led Haryana govt with the Taliban, Tikait said that the terrorist group had found their first commander in the Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha.

UK Armed Forces Head: 'If Taliban Behaves Like A Government, We May Work With Them'

Head of the UK Armed Forces, General Sir Nicholas Carter, has said that the UK could look at working with the Taliban if the terror group managed to behave like a government in Afghanistan. In an interview with Sky News, General Carter stated that if the Taliban can demonstrate that it is willing to fight terror threats (like ISIS) on Afghan soil, then the UK may look at operating with them. However, Britain would wait and see the group's behaviour first, he added.

India's Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver Medal In High Jump At Tokyo Paralympics

In a proud moment, India's Nishad Kumar on Sunday clinched a silver medal in the final event of the High Jump T47 category. With this, India has won its second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad Kumar clinched silver with a high jump of 2.09m and also the Asian Record set by him in 2021. Before Nishad Kumar, Bhavinaben Patel scripted history and won silver in Table Tennis.

Dharavi LPG Blast: 15 Injured, 5 Critical In Mumbai; Cooling Operations Underway

A total of 15 people, including four minors were injured on Sunday after an LPG cylinder exploded leading to a minor fire at a shanty in Mumbai's Dharavi area. Out of these 15 people, five have been seriously injured as they have been reported to have 70 per cent burn injuries. All 15 were immediately rushed to Sion hospital for treatment.

'Helps National Unity': PM Modi Urges Citizens To Cherish And Preserve Sanskrit Language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29 weighed in on the importance of the Indian traditional language, Sanskrit and called on the citizens to cherish and preserve the same. He also said that Sanskrit helps in nurturing knowledge and strengthening the unity of the country. In the 80th edition of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi hailed the thoughts and mediums of literary texts in Sanskrit. He also said that its literature has a “divine philosophy of humanity.”

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead Near His University After Going Missing

The former child artist of 'Our Idiot Brother,' Matthew Mindler, who featured alongside Paul Rudd in the film was discovered dead on Saturday after it was reported that he went missing from his university. The university authorities said that there had been a search party organised for Matthew ever since it was known that he was missing. He was just 19 years old at the time of his death.

Actor Armaan Kohli Sent To One-day NCB Custody By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody for one day following the seizure of drugs at his residence. The Mumbai court has also sent drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh to NCB custody for a day. On Sunday, the actor's Mumbai residence was raided based on the information of the arrested drug peddler. After drugs were recovered from his residence, Kohli was detained for questioning under the NDPS Act.

Afghanistan: Saleh, Massoud Arrive In Panjshir Valley, Boost Spirit Of Northern Alliance

In the latest videos accessed by Republic Media Network, Afghanistan's self-proclaimed 'caretaker' Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud as part of the anti-Taliban front led by the Northern Alliance were seen in Panjshir Valley. The Valley was in the international bulletin, owing to its ascending resistance against the extremist takeover by the terror organisation, the Taliban. Previously Saleh, in association with the anti-Taliban front led by the Northern Alliance, had been amassing resistance forces and recruiting young militiamen from Kapisa, Parwan, and other provinces. The recruits are further trained by commanders of the Afghan Forces in the Saricha area of Panjshir where the Republic Media Network crew got access.

Taliban Shuts Internet In Panjshir To Stop Northern Alliance From Galvanizing Support

In a bid to curb the Northern Alliance’s increasing resistance in Panjshir, the Taliban has cut down the province’s internet connection, a tweet by the resistance force revealed on Sunday. Furthermore, it stated that the Roshan and Etisalat networks, the telecommunication networks used by the leaders, were also down. Experts have said that internet blackout directly implies that the Taliban aimed to stop Ahmad Massoud, Amrullah Saleh and other leaders from tweeting. It is worth mentioning that Panjshir, nested in the Hindu Kush mountains, is the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Sunni Pashtun insurgents.

