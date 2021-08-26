Republic Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Thrashed In Panjshir; Punjab Power Tussle; COVID & More

Another defeat | Taliban Tries To Breach Panjshir; Gets Thrashed By Resistance Force With Heavy Casualties

The Northern Alliance in Afghanistan which is at the helm of the anti-Taliban resistance once again thrashed the Taliban fighters and push them back from entering the Panjshir province. On Wednesday, the Taliban terrorists attempted to enter Panjshir through Anjuman Pass from Badakshan, however, the fierce retaliation by the resistance forces resulted in Taliban terrorists fleeing the area with heavy casualties.

'Very real possibility' US Secy Antony Blinken Warns Of Possible ISIS-led Attack In Kabul As Evacuations Continue

Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the United States government has raised concerns over a possible Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist attack in Kabul. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the threat of an Islamic State attack in Kabul is a "very real possibility." He informed that, according to a recent intel report, the attack might be carried out by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

'Op Devi Shakti': IAF Flight With 24 Indians,11 Nepalese From Kabul Lands In Delhi

Amid the ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 24 Indians and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. The information was shared by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. As a part of its evacuation mission 'Operation Devi Shakti', India has already evacuated over 800 people from Afghanistan as situation worsens in the war-torn country after Taliban's wrested control of Kabul.

Pegasus Row: WB Govt Assures SC About Pause On Inquiry Proceedings Until Pendency Of Pleas

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government gave a verbal assurance to the Supreme Court that it will pause the proceedings of the judicial inquiry into the Pegasus row until the pendency of the other pleas. While NGO Global Village Foundation has challenged the WB government's notification to constitute a judicial commission to probe the snooping controversy, other petitioners such as advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar and the Editors Guild of India have sought an inquiry into the Pegasus row. Appearing for the NGO, Queen's Counsel Harish Salve stressed that there cannot be a parallel probe when the SC is hearing the matter.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Seeks Turkey's Help; All-party Meeting Commences

As the United States remains adamant to meet the August 31 deadline, the Taliban has started taking steps towards the formation of a government for Afghanistan and has even appointed Ministers.

Punjab power tussle: Sidhu Camp Fails To Convince Congress On 'oust CM' Demand; Rawat To Consult Sonia Gandhi

The Navjot Singh Sidhu camp failed to convince AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on the demand of CM Amarinder Singh's removal, sources told Republic TV. On Wednesday, Punjab Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi along with a few other MLAs met Rawat in Dehradun to raise various complaints against the Punjab CM and seek his ouster. While they returned to Chandigarh without much success, Rawat reportedly agreed to discuss the escalating tussle in Punjab Congress with party president Sonia Gandhi.

SCOOP: BJP To Bolster 2022 UP Poll Campaign With PM Modi's Popularity; 3 Monthly Visits Planned

In a big development ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP has prepared a strategy whereby PM Modi will visit the state thrice every month from September. Sources told Republic TV that the saffron party is seeking to capitalize on the popularity of the Prime Minister in the state. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2017 Assembly polls, he played a key role in ensuring a massive mandate for BJP.

Naqvi Terms PM Modi ‘Sankat Mochan’ For Operation Devi Shakti, Hits Out At Anti-CAA Lobby

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Sankat Mochan" on Wednesday. He said that the Prime Minister has always come forward to save humanity. The Union Minister was referencing India's evacuation operation to return its nationals home from war-torn Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken control.

WHO Says COVID-19 Cases stabilising Globally Following Surge Due To Delta Variant

After steadily climbing for the past two months, the number of new Coronavirus cases reported globally appears to be stabilising at around 4.5 million infections, according to the World Health Organization. COVID-19 rates climbed by around 20% and 8% in the Western Pacific and the Americas, respectively, according to the UN health agency's weekly assessment of the pandemic, while sickness rates remained the same or decreased in other regions.

Sunil Gavaskar Urges Virat Kohli To 'quickly' Dial Sachin Tendulkar After Leeds Dismissal

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's poor run in ongoing England vs India Test series continued after he was sent back to the pavilion by veteran pacer James Anderson for just seven runs to his name on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. It is to mention that this is the seventh time Anderson has succeeded in getting Kohli's number in the longest format of the game and the second time in this series. In fact, Anderson had dismissed the batting megastar for a golden duck in the first innings of the opening Test match at Nottingham.

