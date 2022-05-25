Republic Top 10 Headlines: Texas School Shooting; Mangaluru Temple-mosque Row & More

Kashmiri Pandits Express Woes To Arvind Kejriwal; Says They Are 'used As Pawns For Votes'

On Tuesday, a group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits residing in Delhi met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to discuss the hardships confronted by them.

An official release by the CM's office stated, “Kashmiri Pandits while meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed their disappointment and concern as political parties are only playing politics in their name. They said that they were used as pawns for vote-bank politics.”

Texas School Shooting Suspect Shot Grandmother Before Mass Killing, Posted Picture Of Gun

The death toll from the Texas school shooting has risen to 23, including 19 children, 2 teachers, the grandmother of the suspect, and the suspected shooter. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said the elementary school shooting suspect allegedly shot his grandmother right before heading to Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Mangaluru Temple-mosque Row: VHP Performs 'Tambula Prashne’ Ritual; Congress Slams BJP

After a temple-like structure was discovered during the demolition of a mosque in the Malali area of Mangaluru in Karnataka, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal performed the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday.

Hiroshima MP Talks To Republic On Indo-Japan Ties; Discusses Technology, Trade And More

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Japan's Member of Parliament from Hiroshima and Nuclear expert Seiti Soramoto, on Tuesday, spoke about what could strengthen the Indo-Japan relationship.

Speaking to Republic on how Japan sees India and Japan's relationship in the next five years, Soramoto said, "There should be people to people exchange, that will improve India-Japan relationship." When questioned about specific areas of cooperation like education, high-speed rail and technology, the Hiroshima MP said, "I would like to see lots of Japanese technologies like High-Speed Rail, Nuclear technology, Semi-conductor."

Hardik Patel Dubs Congress 'anti-Hindu Party' Over Gujarat Neta's Ram Mandir Remark

In a stern response to Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki's remarks about Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Patidar leader from Gujarat, Hardik Patel launched a blistering attack on the grand old party, questioning its opposition towards the Hindu religion and Ram Mandir. This came after Gujarat Congress leader Solanki, while addressing party workers, stated that BJP leaders have collected money in the name of Lord Ram and now the Ram Sheelas (bricks) meant for the construction of the temple are lying uncared for. Bharatsinh Solanki further went on to say that dogs have urinated on the bricks brought for the temple's construction.

FBI Says It Foiled ISIS Plot To Assassinate Ex-US President George W. Bush For Iraq War

The Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) uncovered a terrorist plot to assassinate former US President George W. Bush in revenge for the Iraq war. According to a search warrant accessed by Forbes, two confidential informants told the officials that an Iraqi man living in the US was planning to kill Bush as he thought the ex-US President was responsible for "murdering" many Iraqis and "breaking apart" the entire country in 2003. The man also has alleged links to the fierce jihadist outfit ISIS.

EU Council Approves Fourth Tranche Of 500mn Euros In Military Aid For Ukraine Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over 90 days now, the European Union has authorised 500 million euros tranche of military aid funding for war-torn Kyiv. Following the adoption of three tranches of military support totaling 1.5 billion this year, the fourth tranche will add 500 million euros to the funds previously allocated to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF), increasing the total amount to 2 billion euros, the European Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Texas School Shooting: Biden Pushes For Tighter Gun Control Laws, Avers 'we Have To Act'

United States President Joe Biden slammed the Texas school shooting in an emotional address from the White House on Tuesday and said, “I had hoped when I became President I would not have to do this again.” After an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde and killed 21, including 18 students and three teachers, Biden stated, “There’s a lot we don’t know yet. There’s a lot we do know” before acknowledging the grief of the victims’ families. The US President reiterated his calls for restrictions on firearms in the country.

Gyanvapi Survey Row: Kashi Priest Demands Right To Worship Shivling Found Inside Mosque

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kashi Vishwanath temple's chief priest Mahant Kulpati Tiwari claimed that the Shivling reportedly found in Gyanvapi mosque is Lord Vishweshwar and demanded the right to worship the diety.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the Gyanvapi survey, Kashi Vishwanath Mahant Kulpati Tiwari said, "There is a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi temple. We demand that the pooja of Shivling should be done. Vishweshwar Nath is our deity. We want the right to pray to Lord Vishweshwar. We will not tolerate the insult of Baba (Lord Shiva). The Muslim side is telling that fountain is there. They are making fun of Hindu sentiments. I have the photo of the wall of the masjid which makes it clear that it's a temple."

Russia To Pose Threat To Europe Even After Reaching Ceasefire With Kyiv, Warns Polish FM

Russia would continue to threaten the peace in Europe even after a ceasefire agreement is reached over the conflict in Ukraine, said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday. During a press conference alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Rau said that it would be “daydreaming” to think that Russia would change immediately after the ceasefire is pledged in the Moscow-Kyiv war. The Polish Foreign Minister even expressed fears of his country facing a Russian invasion.

