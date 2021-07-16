Republic Top 10 Headlines: Thackeray's Request To PM, T20 World Cup 2021 Groups And More

Navjot Sidhu Likely To Be Appointed President Of Congress Punjab Unit; Meets Sonia Gandhi

In a massive and potentially pivotal development in the seemingly unending tug-of-war in Punjab, sources have told Republic Media Network that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be announced as the president of the Punjab Congress unit.

Read Full Story Here

Taliban Demands List Of Girls Above 15, Widows Under 45 To Be Married To Fighters: Report

The Taliban have issued a diktat reportedly asking Afghan residents to marry off their teen daughters to fighters in the terror group. In a statement shared online, the terror group has directed local leaders to prepare a list of all girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married as ‘sex slaves’ to the group’s foot soldiers. All the girls and women, as per the Taliban, would be transported to the mountainous region of Waziristan in Pakistan where they would be married to the insurgents, converted into Islam, and reintegrated into the society, The Sun reported.

Read Full Story Here

T20 World Cup 2021 Groups Announced: India To Face Arch-rivals Pakistan In Super 12s

The wait for the announcement of groups for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup is finally over. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November. In the hallmark fixture of the group stage, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Group 2.

Read Full Story Here

Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan's Kandahar

In tragic news amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar.

Read Full Story Here

Rakesh Tikait Provokes With 'civil War Threat'; Gives 2 Month Deadline To Repeal Farm Laws

Throwing caution to the wind, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday gave threats of a 'civil war' if the three contentious farm laws are not rolled back by the Centre government. He, in a conversation with the media, asserted that they are organising a Mahapanchayat on September 5, where the future course of their protest will be decided. He added that this leaves the government with a period of two months to talk and take steps towards the absolute scrapping of the farm laws. Failing which, a 'civil war' will be inevitable, he concluded.

Read Full Story Here

Vazegate: ED Attaches Anil Deshmukh's Assets Worth 4.2 Cr Amid Evasion Of Summons

In a massive development in the Vazegate episode, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 16, Friday, attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.20 crore belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family. The said attachment has been initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after Deshmukh, his wife Aarti, and his son Hrishikesh skipped multiple summons with regards to the extortion case filed against him, taking into consideration the allegations made by former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Anil, as per Param Bir Singh, had allegedly set Sachin Vaze a Rs 100 crore per month extortion target.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Chairs Meeting With 6 CMs, Advocates 'Test, Track, Treat & Teeka' COVID Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a COVID review meeting on Friday with the Chief Ministers of 6 states to discuss the preparedness as the country battles the second wave of COVID. During his meeting with the CMs, PM Modi emphasised on testing, tracking and treating to overcome COVID and highlighted the need to strengthen COVID-related infrastructure in rural areas. The CMs briefed PM Modi about the COVID vaccination progress in their respective states and the steps taken to contain the spread of the COVID.

Read Full Story Here

Maharashtra CM Requests PM Modi To Frame National Policy To Stop Gatherings Amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 16, interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala on the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a national policy related to COVID-19 restrictions. During the meeting, Thackeray requested PM Modi to stop people from crowding at one place for social, political, and religious purposes, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Read Full Story Here

BJP's JP Nadda Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'narrow Mindset' Over 'BJP COVID Vaccine' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda asked the party leaders in Uttar Pradesh to give a befitting reply to those allegedly 'who misled people' on India's COVID vaccination. Seemingly targetting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' remark, Nadda referred to him as a leader of a “narrow mindset”. Nadda asked party workers to reach out to people to expose the Opposition parties including the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Read Full Story Here

Canada To Review Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID Vaccine For Emergency-use Authorization

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been reportedly placed under review for emergency-use authorization by Canada. According to the data listed on Health Canada's official website, a vaccine candidate by 'Vaccigen Ltd' has been placed in its list of COVID-19 related treatments. Notably, Vaccigen Ltd is the Canadian affiliate of Ocugen-- which is Bharat Biotech's partner for the US.

Read Full Story Here