Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony; Raj Kundra Case & More

WATCH: Team India enters Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony; waves Tricolours for 1.3 Bn

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony underway, in a proud moment, the Indian contingent walked out during the Parade of Nations while being led by boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh bearing the nation's flag on Friday.

Read full story

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi cheers as Indian contingent takes part in Parade of Nations

As the bugles for the much anticipated Olympics were blown on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied Indians in cheering for the massive contingent taking part in the sports extravaganza in Tokyo. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a picture of himself, clapping as he saw on his screen the Indian contingent walkout during the Parade of Nations while being led by boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh bearing the nation's flag. He, while sharing the picture, wished, what he referred to as a 'dynamic' contingent, 'the very best'. He also started the hashtag-#Cheer4India.

Read full story

After Punjab, Congress High Command to now focus on Rajasthan; Cabinet expansion expected

Following the Congress high command's decision to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress Chief and president despite stiff opposition from Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, the Indian National Congress is now likely to go for a cabinet expansion in Rajasthan between July 27 and 28, while implementing the Punjab formula.

Read full story

Siddaramaiah advises BJP to appoint Dalit CM in Karnataka amid buzz over Yediyurappa exit

As speculations over a massive rejig in the Karnataka cabinet continue, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that as a replacement to the serving Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party should bring a Dalit leader. Addressing the media, the leader took to the job of reminding the saffron party of its persistent advocacy for social justice and gave the aforementioned suggestion.

Read full story

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief asks CM Reddy to drop idea to shift capital to Visakhapatnam

Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee leader N Tulasi Reddy on Friday appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop the idea of shifting the capital of the state from Amravati to Visakhapatnam. The statement from the Executive President of the state Congress Committee comes just a day after the Andhra government withdrew its plea against the High Court’s order which had stayed the SIT probe into alleged irregularities in the land deals in Amaravati. Talking about the apex court's decision to allow the Jagan Reddy government to withdraw its plea, N Reddy to ANI said, “The idea should be dropped as requirements for shifting Andhra Pradesh capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam are not reasons at all."

Read full story

30 years of India's liberalization: Manmohan Singh says the road ahead is more daunting

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said that the 1991 economic reforms process helped India emerge as a global power. Manmohan Singh noted that the economic liberalization process triggered by an economic crisis has helped lift 300 million people out of poverty. He went on to say that the reforms unleashed the spirit of free enterprise and produce some world-class companies helping India grow in many sectors.

Read full story

DRDO test-fires Akash-NG Missile in Balasore for the second time in two days

On July 23, Friday, India successfully test-fired indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG). This Surface to Air Missile defence system with a 30 km strike range was tested successfully for the second time in the past 2 days. The test-firing was done in Balasore, off the Odisha coast.

Read full story

Rogue China calls WHO 'arrogant' & 'lacking common sense' for COVID-origin probe demand

In a perfect analogy for 'Pot calling the kettle black', a defiant China has slammed the World Health Organisation (WHO) for asking for better Chinese cooperation and access to data in the COVID-19 origins probe. The WHO on Friday proposed a second phase study into the origins of the coronavirus in China, which includes all the laboratories and markets in Wuhan from where COVID-19 emerged and spread across the world. Reacting to the WHO's proposal, Deputy Health Commission Chief of China Zeng Yixin described it as "arrogant" and "lacking in respect for common sense".

Read full story

COVID-19 pandemic can be the opportunity to build a more sustainable world, says Maldives FM

The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown the globe in danger, but President-Elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly and Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid believes it might also be an opportunity to construct a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable world.

Read full story

Raj Kundra taken to his & Shilpa Shetty's house for police search; moves Bombay High Court

After a Mumbai Court extended Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's police custody, the Property Cell of the Crime branch reached their residence on Friday to conduct searches. Raj Kundra has been taken along, and the team is presently conducting searches to retrieve evidence related to the alleged porn racket, in connection to which he was arrested on the night of July 19 by the city police's Crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. In all, 11 people have been arrested in connection to the racket, which includes Ryan Tharp and Umesh Kamat.

Read full story