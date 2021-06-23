Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Olympics; J&K;COVID-19 & More

Tamil Nadu: Over 2000 COVID-19 Cases Left Out Due To Error, Says State Government

The Tamil Nadu government has revealed that it had left out at least 2,012 COVID-19 cases on Monday due to a 'data entry error'. It further informed that it added those cases to its registry on Tuesday, when the state recorded 6,895 new cases and194 deaths. The error, as per the officials was that some of the cases of home quarantine were put on the discharge list.

J&K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Condemns The Brutal Killing Of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar

On Tuesday, June 22, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot by terrorists as he was going to offer prayers in Srinagar's Menganwaji Nowgam area. Condemning this inhuman act of terrorists, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Inspector Shri Parvaiz Ahmad Dar of J&K Police outside the mosque in Nowgam by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr".

J&K: BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder, Seizes 27 Kg Of Heroin Worth Rs 135 Crores

In a successful operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. With this, the BSF has also seized nearly 27 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 135 crores from the border area. The intruder who was shot by the force was said to be involved in smuggling drugs to India. The BSF confirmed the operation.

'Very Serious Problem': Kerala CM Condemns Dowry Deaths; Promises 24-hour Helpline

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed concern over the recent cases of dowry deaths in the state, directing the police and state officials to use a heavy hand to punish culprits of such incidents. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi Vijayan condemned harassment over dowry saying that the social problem had arbitrarily reared its ugly head in recent times despite the ban of nearly 6 decades.

Nitish Kumar Breaks Silence On LJP Split; Says 'Paswan Speaking Against Me For Publicity'

Breaking his silence on Chirag Paswan's tirade against him, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claimed that the LJP president was making these comments to gain publicity. The war of words between the two leaders started during the 2020 Bihar Assembly election campaign when Paswan attacked Kumar while heaping praises on PM Modi. Though LJP won only one seat in the polls with a vote share of 5.66%, it hurt JD(U)'s prospects in 32 constituencies.

'India-US Ties Have Grown Deeper After New Administration Took Office': Taranjit Sandhu

Republic TV in an exclusive interview spoke to the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. Taranjit Sandhu spoke briefly about India's relations with the United States, especially after the new administration took office earlier this year. Sandhu has affirmed that the relations between both countries have been becoming stronger and deeper with every new administration.

'No Conclusive Evidence That Mehul Choksi Was Abducted': Antigua PM Informs Parliament

On Tuesday, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne made it clear that there was no conclusive evidence to show that fugitive Mehul Choksi was abducted. While the PNB scam accused's lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten and unwillingly brought to Dominica on May 23, the authorities have charged him illegally entering the country via Toucarie Bay.

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Kiren Rijiju Calls Rules For Indian Players 'discriminatory'

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2021, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju condemned the 'discriminatory' regulations issued against athletes of 11 countries including India, alleging that the rules came in violation to the Olympic charter. Owing to the COVID-19 situation, 11 countries namely- India, Pakistan, UK, Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, and Vietnam have been clubbed into 'Group 1' and issued stricter quarantine and COVID-19 regulations.

'Congress Spreads Lies': BJP's Arun Singh Slams Rajasthan Govt, Rules Out Internal Rift

The BJP has hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. BJP leader and Rajasthan state-in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday said that 'nothing is going well' in the Gehlot government. Singh hit out at the Rajasthan government and stated that the crime rate is big in the state. Moreover, he also slammed the grand old party for its stand on the RSS.

US Authorities Take Down Websites Of Multiple Iran-linked Media Outlets Amid Tension

The United States authorities have reportedly taken down a range of websites of Iran’s international media outlets. As per local reports, the banned media organisations include Press TV, Al-Alam, along with the Yemeni TV channel Al Masirah, an Iraqi Shia satellite channel, and others.

