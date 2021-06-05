Republic Top 10 Headlines: Twitter 'blue Tick' Row; Milkha Singh's Health Update And More

Twitter Restores RSS Supremo & Other Leaders' 'Blue Tick'

Almost 18 hours after Twitter removed the 'blue tick' verification symbol from the account handles of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (his personal account), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others, the social media giant backtracked and has now restored the 'blue tick' status. Government sources had earlier on Saturday stressed that the latest development had escalated the matter beyond the 'Centre vs Twitter' paradigm and had accused Twitter of showing 'blatant disregard' for the constitutional process.

Milkha Singh's Parameters Improving

After legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh was on Thursday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of "dipping levels of oxygen" two weeks after testing COVID positive, the official Spokesperson of PGIMER professor Ashok Kumar said, "On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e. 5 June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER."

'PNB Will Get Due Share' in Vijay Mallya's case

After the PMLA Court granted permission to banks to sell properties and securities belonging to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director Mallikarjuna Rao on Saturday stated that the bank hoped to get its due share after the lead banks accounted for their losses. A consortium of 11 banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has sought restoration of Mallya's properties seized by the ED, estimating a loss of over Rs 6,200 crore due to his bad loans.

Hardeep Puri's Allegations on Punjab Govt

In an explosive charge, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has lashed out at the Punjab Government claiming it sold the COVID-19 vaccine- Covishield for Rs 1,560 per dose while its original price is around Rs 309. The massive allegations have been made based on the data provided by a Punjab Government officer who is in charge of COVID vaccination. The Union Minister alleged that the Punjab Government has procured 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield at Rs 13.25 cr.

Punjab govt's officer & incharge of #COVID vaccination on May 29 has disclosed some data & pointed out that 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield procured at Rs 13.25 cr, its average amount Rs 309. 1,14,190 Covaxine doses procured at Rs 4.70 cr its average amount is Rs 412: HS Puri — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Putin Has Prophetic Take On India-China Ties

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin threw weight behind the capability of PM Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to resolve the issues between India and China. This assumes significance as the bilateral relationship between the two nations has been strained since the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. Describing them as "responsible leaders", Putin argued against the interference of any "extra-regional power" in this impasse.

Punjab Congress Chief Jakhar May Be Replaced

As Congress deliberates over its Punjab crisis, sources reported on Saturday, that a revamp of the Punjab Congress committee is on cards. Sources state that while incumbent CM Capt Amarinder Singh will remain the party's CM pick for 2022 polls but may replace the party chief Sunil Jhakar with either Partap Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sindhu or Pargat Singh. Sources add that none of them have the support of over 10-15 MLAs. All of the above-mentioned Congress leaders have rebelled against the CM, criticising his policies or decisions.

India's Economic Rebound: 10-10.5% Growth In FY22

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the GDP growth forecast for the Financial year 2022 to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, which is going to impact our economy in the first quarter, informed Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

200,000 Vaccines By India For UN Peacekeepers Already In Use

"The Indian Government…had offered us… 200,000 doses…And a number of peacekeepers are already, as far as I know, being vaccinated,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres at the daily press briefing Friday in response to a question on vaccination of UN peacekeepers. "So, on the Indian vaccines, those, which I think were… AstraZeneca, those were 200,000. They’re already being put to use."

EU Bans Belarus Planes From Flying Over Its Airspace

The European Union (EU) has banned Belarusian carriers from its airspace and airports over the controversial landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and the detention of opposition activist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega on May 23. EU ambassadors agreed during a meeting on June 4 to require the member states to deny Belarus’ carriers landing and taking off rights in the bloc and forbid them from overflying the territory of the 27 members states from June 5.

White House Asks Companies To Act On Ransomware Attacks

In the wake of several high-profile cyberattacks, the White House on Friday asked the businesses in the United States to take "immediate steps" to increase their ransomware defences. In a letter to the federal agencies and contractors, the White House urged that the threat of ransomware attacks and cybersecurity must be taken as a matter of urgency.

