Republic Top 10 Headlines: Twitter Loses Immunity In India; Pakistan's COVID Scam And More

Twitter Loses 'safe Harbour' Immunity In India For Non-compliance With IT Rules: Sources

In a huge development, government sources have indicated that Twitter has lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.

At ASEAN Meet, Rajnath Singh Calls For 'free, Open And Inclusive Order In Indo-Pacific'

At the 15th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' meeting on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh hailed the nation for its commitment to 'combat financing of terrorism' as a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Defence Minister also called for 'free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific'.

Pakistan Linked NGOs 'mopped Up' Funds In India's Name During COVID-19 Crisis: Report

As India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, help came from all around the world. However, some organizations used the crisis time to collect funds in the name of charity. The United States-based Pakistan-linked charity organizations started collecting funds in name of helping India in the COVID-19 Crisis. The organizations after collecting millions of dollars sent a small amount in the name of help to India, according to the DisInfo Lab report.

Twitter, Congress Leaders Among 9 Named In FIR By UP Police Over Ghaziabad Viral Video

In a big development on Tuesday night, the Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India and 7 others over the video of an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh which has gone viral. It showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted, his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons and being allegedly asked to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

'Green Fungus' Patient Airlifted From Indore To Mumbai, Possibly First Such Case In India

In another case of rare fungal infection, 'green fungus,' a 34-year-old patient was airlifted through a chartered plane from a private hospital in Indore to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Monday. According to District's health data manager, this is probably the first case of such infection in the country. The patient had recovered from COVID-19 however he underwent a test as doctors suspected contraction of dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis), reported PTI.

Euro 2020: Coca-Cola Loses $4 Bn As Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Soft Drink To Endorse Water

After Cristiano Ronaldo courted controversy when he moved Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him during a Euro 2020 press conference, reports have suggested that the small gesture by the football legend has cost the aerated beverage company a fortune. On the eve of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, the star footballer sat down for a press conference with the media. Here bottles of Coca-Cola which a sponsor for the event were placed before him on the table.

COVID Vaccination Drive: Prior CoWIN Registration Not Mandatory Clarifies Health Minister

On Tuesday, June 15, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified that it is not mandatory to pre-register online to avail of vaccination services. The decision comes in response to India's vaccination drive that brought a digital divide as several recipients who didn't own smartphones or have access to the Internet struggled to book COVID vaccination slots.

JNU Violence: Google Asks Delhi Police To Get Court Order For Chat Details Of Perpetrators

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had written to Google to provide information about 33 members of two WhatsApp groups following the January 2020 violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). However, Google has now responded by saying that such details can only be provided by the police under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after receiving the Letter Rogatory, that is, order from the court, as per reports.

US: Biden Administration Unveils National Strategy Plan For Countering Domestic Terrorism

The United States government has unveiled the first-ever National Strategy plan for countering domestic terrorism. The National Security Council on June 15 released the strategy plan, which comes more than six months after the Capitol insurrection in the US. US President Joe Biden said that the national strategy for countering domestic terrorism will help in protecting the nation from domestic terrorism.

Sonia Gandhi Summons Amarinder & Sidhu On June 20 For Discussion On Punjab Crisis: Sources

Even as the turmoil in the Congress' Punjab unit rages, party president Sonia Gandhi has summoned senior leaders from the state to Delhi on June 20, sources told Republic TV. Earlier on June 11, the three-member committee formed by her comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had submitted its report.

