Republic Top 10 Headlines: Twitter On Ghaziabad Video; Amarnath Yatra Cancelled And More

Twitter India MD Responds To Ghaziabad Police Notice; Requests Video Appearance: Sources

In a huge development on Monday, sources told Republic TV that Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has responded to the Ghaziabad Police's notice. Trouble ensued after some prominent personalities claimed on Twitter that an old man Abdul Samad Saifi was not just assaulted in Uttar Pradesh with his beard being forcibly cut but also asked to chant slogans such as Jai Shri Ram.

International Yoga Day: PM Modi Highlights Importance Of Yoga Amid COVID, Cites Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the International Yoga Day 2021, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also revealed that with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical science had come to pay great respect to immunity, and Yoga was an important means of achieving that.

Pakistan Foreign Min Ducks 'Osama Bin Laden A Martyr?' Question After Imran Khan Admission

In yet another admission that his country harbours terrorists, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ducked a question on Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden. In an interview with Afghanistan's news channel TOLOnews on June 19, he was asked for his opinion on Pakistan PM Imran Khan describing Bin Laden as a "martyr".

Karnataka Health Minister Assures All Adults In State Will Be Vaccinated By December

On Monday, June 21, as the centralisation of COVID vaccine policy begins, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "We should be able to do 5-8 lakh vaccinations today. Our target is to complete vaccination for the adult population in the State before December". The centralised free vaccination policy began today under which the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Shoe Factory; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed As 4 Feared Missing

On Monday morning, a major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar in the national capital, said Delhi Fire Service officials. A total of 25 fire tenders and more than 50 firefighters have been deployed to put out the blaze. According to them, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident so far. At 8.22 a.m., the Fire Department received a call regarding the fire, and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

India's Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage Crosses 28-crores Mark, Cases Drop Rapidly

On Monday, June 21, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 28-crores mark. According to the ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, out of which 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19: Health Officials Trek Over 10 Km To Vaccinate Remote Villages In Bengal

To conduct a COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years, Alipurduar District Magistrate (DM) Surendra Kumar Meena along with health officials trekked more than 10-km through forests and hilly areas to reach a remote village called Adma, on Sunday. Surendra Kumar Meena was quoted by ANI saying, "This programme has been conducted under the State Government's 'Duare Tikakaran Abhiyan'.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds Inoculation Drive As India Vaccinates 28 Crore People So Far

On Monday, June 21, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India, visited COVID vaccine health centres and spoke to the press about the success of India's vaccination drive. As India begins to freely vaccinate all the citizens of age 18 years and above, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked all the minister of the country to visit vaccination sites and collet the ground report.

US Envoy Offers To Meet North Korean Officials 'anywhere, Anytime' Sans Any Preconditions

United States Special Representative to North Korea, Sung Kim, on June 21, offered to meet officials from Pyongyang "anywhere anytime without preconditions". In the meantime, Washington will continue to enforce United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on the North Korea over its nuclear weapons and also urge other member states to do the same, Sung further added.

Amarnath Yatra Cancelled In Wake Of COVID-19; Online 'aarti' & E-darshan For Devotees

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after discussions with the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. However, online "Aarti" and "E-darshans" will be facilitated for the devotees. The Amarnath Yatra was set to begin on June 28.

