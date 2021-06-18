Republic Top 10 Headlines: Twitter's Response To Centre, Kumbh COVID Testing Scam & More

'We Follow Our Policies': Twitter To Parliamentary Panel's 'Do You Follow Law Of Land?'

Making its deposition before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology on Friday, San Fransisco-based microblogging site Twitter, in yet another act of defiance, refused to follow India's laws regarding the operation of social media platforms. In response to a question of whether the social media giant follows the laws of the land in India, a Twitter representative stated that it follows 'its own policies,' thereby blatantly shunning India's rules and regulations.

Rebel Punjab Min Bajwa's Nephew Made Police Inspector After CM's Meet; SAD Waxes Sarcastic

After talks between Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel minister Partap Singh Bajwa led to the appointment of the latter's nephew, Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa in the Punjab Police, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Harsimrat Kaur Badal came out to take a dig at the Congress. The former minister of Food Processing Industries asserted that the idea of 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' for the sons of the party's MLAs was 'brilliantly executed' by party supremo of the state Captain Amarinder Singh, and could save the party in the present scenario. She, however, went on to predict the time after the 2022 assembly elections, in which she confidently exuded that SAD was coming to power and stated that all the appointments will then be dismissed and the posts will be given to 'deserving' candidates'.

'No Change In Karnataka Leadership', Reiterates BJP; Promises Action Against Rebel MLAs

Putting to end all speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday affirmed that there will be no change in leadership in Karnataka. Addressing the media, party leader and state revenue minister R Ashoka said that BS Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister of the state, and added that contrary to reports, there were no demands for his removal, except from two MLAs. Action against them will be taken soon, he promised.

I'm Still LJP President: Chirag Paswan Asks Election Proof From Pashupati Paras; Meets EC

Refuting claims of Pashupati Paras coming out victorious in an election held on June 17, Chirag Paswan on Thursday challenged the opposite faction to produce 'proof'. Chirag, who had gone to meet the Election Commission officials, asserted that as per the constitution (of LJP), he was still the president of the party. Talking about his meeting with the EC officials, he added that he has requested to allow him to 'another chance' so that he can produce all the documents that they need to ascertain his position as the party president in the parliament.

Uttarakhand Govt Sets Up 7-member SIT To Investigate Alleged Kumbh Mela COVID Testing Scam

As the alleged Mahakumbh COVID-19 testing 'scam' escalates in Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday constituted a 7-member SIT to investigate the case. This latest development comes after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday informed that an investigation has been set up by the state government. While stating that the truth will be out, Tirath Singh Rawat assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

'Can Change Demography': UP Police Nabs Rohingya Infiltrator Syndicate; Fake IDs Seized

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar on Friday flagged the issue of Rohingya infiltration while stating that it can lead to demographic changes in the country if their infiltration is not stopped. He mentioned that a syndicate facilitated their illegal infiltration and placement in the country. While speaking with Republic Media Network, he said that there are around 1,800 Rohingyas in the state according to their estimate and the UP Police is running a massive operation to identify and nab them.

Antonio Guterres Re-elected As UN Secretary-General For 2nd Five-year Term

UN General Assembly on Friday appointed Antonio Guterres as the UN Secretary-General for a second term beginning January 1, 2022, days after the powerful Security Council unanimously recommended his name to the 193-member body for re-election. President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir announced that Guterres “has been appointed by acclamation as the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2026.” Bozkir then administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres at the podium of the UN General Assembly Hall.

Virat Kohli To Tweak WTC Final Playing XI Post Suspension Of Day 1? Fielding Coach Reveals

With the first day of the World Test Championship final at Southampton being washed out without even the toss taking place, Team India might consider making some changes to their playing XI that they announced late Thursday night. In the combination announced earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had fielded three pacers and two spinners, however, with the weather playing spoilsport India's fielding coach R Sridhar has hinted that the team might consider making changes to the first eleven after the conditions that presided on day one. Since the toss has not taken place, both the teams are allowed to make changes to their eleven until the team sheets are exchanged between captains at the toss.

Shafali Verma becomes Youngest woman Cricketer To Hit Consecutive Half-centuries On Debut

As the Indian women's cricket team is fighting hard to avoid follow-on enforced by England, debutant Shafali Verma became the youngest one in the history of women's cricket to hit consecutive half-centuries on debut. Indian women's cricket team was enforced the follow-on after a dramatic collapse on the second day on Thursday bundled Team India at 231.

Milkha Singh's Health Deteriorates 2 Days After Being Shifted Out Of COVID-19 ICU

Two days after being shifted out of the COVID Intensive Care Unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Milkha Singh’s condition deteriorated on Friday. The legendary sprinter, as per reports, developed fever, and his oxygen levels also dropped' after a bout with COVID-19. The hospital, however, is yet to issue an update in relation to his health.

