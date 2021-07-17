Republic Top 10 Headlines: UGC Exam Guidelines; US Wildfires; Vidisha Incident & More

UGC exam guidelines & academic calendar 2021-22 out

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday issued guidelines on examinations as well as the new academic calendar for 2021-22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to all universities and colleges. As per the UGC guidelines, admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 have to be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The new academic session will commence by October 1, 2021, after the admission process is complete.

Class 12 CBSE, ICSE & State board exams result expected by July 31

After the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines on examinations as well as the new academic calendar for 2021-22 in view of COVID to all universities and colleges, all Class 12 board exam results are expected to be out by July 31. As per UGC exam guidelines, the admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 have to be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. It said that the new academic session will commence by October 1, 2021, after the admission process is complete.

Kerala govt eases COVID-19 lockdown rules from July 18-20

In a recent update, amid strict lockdown restrictions in Kerala, the state government has announced lockdown relaxations on July 18, 19, and 20 as part of Bakrid celebrations. As per Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan orders, apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops till 8 pm.

Vidisha incident: PM announces ex gratia of 2 lakh for kin of deceased

On Friday, July 16, nearly thirty people had fallen into a well while trying to rescue a boy in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district of which eleven dead bodies have been recovered after the rescue operation. Responding to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Meghalaya CM to hold 'unofficial' discussion with Assam counterpart

After the Arunachal Pradesh border row, now Assam Chief Minister will be discussing matters related to border issues with Meghayala CM as Conrad K Sangma informed about holding talks with Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening. According to CM Sangma, both the state leaders will be meeting to finalise a date for the official border talks. The statement from Meghalaya CM came after Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) discussed the same during the July 16 meeting.

Captain’s letter to Sonia Gandhi delays Sidhu’s elevation

Miffed at Navjot Singh Sidhu's impending appointment as Punjab Congress chief, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday, wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi expressing his concerns. In his letter, the Punjab CM has also expressed anger at Congress High Command continued interference into the state unit's politics, stating that the High Command must understand Punjab. Warning of repercussions of the High Command's continued interference, he said that both the party and the government will be affected. This angry letter has stopped Sonia Gandhi in her tracks, allegedly delaying Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief.

Antila bomb scare: Sachin Vaze seeks default bail

Seeking relief, ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze has moved the special NIA court on Saturday, seeking default bail in both the Antilla bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder. The plea filed by Vaze cites the failure on the part of NIA to file chargesheet within 90 days of the investigation. The special NIA court will hear the plea on July 22. Vaze has been in jail since March 13.

Five arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at SP’s rally

Cracking down on individuals for raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Samajwadi party rally, UP police has arrested five people on Friday, including Arif Khan and his associate Pankaj Singh. At a protest rally organised by SP in Agra, protestors were heard saying 'Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad' which was followed 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The protest was being carried out under the leadership city president Wajid Nisar over the alleged 'fraud' in the UP Block-panchayat polls.

US President calls out social media platforms

US President Joe Biden recently opened up about the US citizens who are avoiding taking the COVID-19 vaccination. Biden said that it is the social media companies that are responsible for spreading misinformation among the people. Following the Tweet of the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy regarding misinformation about vaccines, Biden responded to a question on people avoiding taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oregon wildfire blazes across western US

Thick billowing smoke has engulfed the southern Oregon region with as a wildfire blazes across the western US turning the forest into a mulch. The wildfire had erupted on July 6 about 400 kilometres from Portland and has been raging across the drought-stricken western United States. About 2000 had to be displaced due to the particular wildfire, which is one of the largest witnessed in the state.

