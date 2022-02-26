Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ukraine Eliminates 800 Russian Soldiers, Hijab Row Suit & More

Karnataka HC Concludes Hearing In 'hijab' Case, Reserves Order

The Karnataka High Court concluded the hearing related to the 'hijab' (scarf) case on Friday but reserved its order. "Heard. Order reserved," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said. The court asked the petitioners to file written submissions, if any, before the Bench. The Bench, constituted on February 9 and comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi, heard on a day-to-day basis over the last two weeks a batch of petitions filed by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been prescribed.

SC Seeks Sidhu's Reply On Plea Seeking To Enlarge Scope Of Notice In 1988 Road Rage Case

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 25, asked Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to file a reply on an application that sought to enlarge the scope of the notice in connection to the road rage case of 1988. A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul listed the case after two weeks for the next hearing. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioner, urged SC to enlarge the scope of notice since it was limited on the aspect of quantum of sentence.

Delhi Experiences Surprise Rain, Hailstorm; Similar Weather Expected To Continue Today

The national capital Delhi experienced surprise rainfall along with harsh winds on late Friday evening. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain the same in Delhi for the next few hours. Speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely on Saturday, February 26 too.

Russia-Ukraine War: VP Naidu Dials EAM Jaishankar; Discusses Safety Of Indians In Ukraine

As the situation continues to deplete in war struck Ukraine, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concerns for the Indian citizens and students stranded in the crisis-hit nation on Friday. To better understand the External Affairs Ministry’s continuous efforts to evacuate Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, Vice President spoke with MEA S Jaishankar and urged the minister to take proactive measures to ensure the safe and secure return of Indian citizens.

India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Kyiv; 'Avoid Unnecessary Movement Near Border'

Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, India has now issued an advisory to all Indian nationals and students stranded in Ukraine. As per the latest advisory released on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals not to move to border check posts without prior coordination with the Government of India and embassy officials via helpline numbers. The advisory noted that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy was in the works to coordinate safe evacuation of citizens.

Zelensky Fears Moscow To 'storm' Kyiv Overnight, Says 'Stop Enemy, We Can't Lose Capital'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday feared that Moscow could "storm" the capital city Kyiv overnight as Russian troops advanced closer to Kyiv intensifying its assault on the ex-Soviet nation. Calling out public to defend the capital city, Zelensky said "we cannot lose the capital," in a late-night address to the citizens from his bunker. He was moved from the state presidential residence as Russian forces were reportedly moving in towards the Obolon district, less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv.

50 Nations Slam UNSC Russian Veto, Will Hold Putin Accountable For Ukraine Attack At UNGA

Bristling at Russia's veto in the vote against it in the UN Security Council on Friday, 50 countries issued a joint statement condemning Moscow's abuse of its veto. The statement read by US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield after the vote on condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine concluded. Eleven countries voted in favour, while India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure.

UN Chief Says 1 Lakh Ukrainians Flee Country As 'humanitarian Needs Multiplying By Hour'

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, United Nations (UN) on Friday said that humanitarian needs in Kyiv are multiplying and spreading by the hour and civilians are dying. It informed that at least "100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes – with many crossing into neighbouring countries, underlining the regional nature of this growing crisis." As the UN Security Council voted over Russia’s military offensive into Ukraine, in which India, China and the UAE abstained from voting, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the reporters, "The Secretary-General works cooperatively and fully with every member state in the Security Council, every member state in the UN, and we'll continue to do so."

Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Approves $350 Million In 'immediate Military Assistance' To Kyiv

US President Joe Biden has reportedly instructed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release around the $350 million in immediate support to Ukraine's security and defence, said White House reportedly in a new memo on Friday (local time). The latest aid by the US for Ukraine is the third drawdown of money. Earlier assistance included $60 million and $250 million taking the total order over a billion dollars, as per the CNN.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Eliminates 800 Russian Soldiers, 30 Tanks & 7 Aircrafts

As Russian troops inched closer to Kyiv, multiple rocket strikes rocked Ukraine on Friday. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Friday said that the armed forces inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces, further claiming that more than 30 of their tanks, seven aircraft and six helicopters have been destroyed during the battle.

