Republic Top 10 Headlines: Union Budget 2022, Cong's Discussion On Punjab CM Face & More

Budget Session 2022: PM Modi tells MPs to 'debate with open mind'

"Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines," said PM Modi outside Parliament.

He added, "In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly".

#BREAKING on #BudgetWithArnab | 'I hope that all MPs will discuss on the Budget Session with an open heart and will take the nation towards development. Open discussion is important': PM Modi addresses ahead of Budget Sessionhttps://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/idXg0NWVPq — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2022

PIL Filed In Apex Court Seeking Action On Forced Religious Conversions

In Tamil Nadu's M Lavanya's death case, an advocate from Ghaziabad, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to 'control deceitful religious conversion'. The alleged suicide of the 17-year-old girl from Thanjavur hit the bulletin over suspicion that it was a case of fraudulent religious conversion under coercion and undue influence.

UNSC To Meet On Russia-Ukraine Conflict Today

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet on Monday to discuss the Ukraine conflict with Norway chairing the council. According to TASS News, in the upcoming meeting, the United States plans on underscoring the situation near Ukraine to the council. The UNSC meeting comes after US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requested an open UNSC meeting to discuss the situation around Ukraine. This comes as the West accuses Russia of ramping up its military presence at the Ukraine border.

Farmers Observe 'Day Of Betrayal'; Write To President

As farmers from across the country are observing the 'Day of Betrayal' or 'Vishvasghat Diwas' against the central and state governments for not fulfilling their promises made earlier to the farm leaders, a memorandum has been issued by the farmers to President Ram Nath Kovind highlighting the betrayal done to the farmers by the Centre and the states. In the letter addressed to President Kovind, it has been noted that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which was spearheading the farmers' agitation across the country against the Centre's anti-farm laws and other farmer issues had suspended their movement after receiving assurance on the behalf of the government.

Congress Begins Discussion On CM Face In Punjab

A few days ahead of the Punjab Election, Congress leadership has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its chief ministerial face, informed party sources on Sunday, January 30. As per the latest reports, party Chief Sonia Gandhi has sought party members' response through the Shakti application. Earlier, it was reported that the grand old party will not project its CM face for the 2022 Punjab polls amid the tussle between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Rafael Nadal 'physically destroyed' After Historic 21st Grand Slam Victory

Rafael Nadal made an incredible start to the 2022 Tennis season by winning the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday, January 30, beating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set marathon. After losing the opening two sets, the former World No. 1 came from behind to win the match 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Rafael Nadal 21st Grand Slam title saw the Spaniard become the first tennis player to reach the mark.

US Condemns New Houthi Missile Attack On UAE

The United States on Monday condemned the latest Houthi missile attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Israel President Isaac Herzog visited the Arab country. Marking the third such attack by Iran-backed militia, the UAE intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels early Monday as Herzog arrived in UAE. It is to note that the attack amid the Israeli President’s visit only fuels the ongoing tensions impacting the Persian Gulf more broadly which has previously witnessed a series of attacks as Iran’s nuclear deal talks stalled and Yemen’s decades-long war raged.

WHO's COVID-19 Site Shows J&K A Part Of Pak And China

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen has claimed of Jammu and Kashmir being shown as a part of China and Pakistan in the world map of the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 portal. Sharing screenshots from the COVID-19 dashboard, he said that the world map was showing two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir when he was looking for COVID data. After clicking on the colours, the map showed the larger portion of COVID-19 data for Pakistan and the smaller portion was showing China's COVID-19 data.

President Kovind & UP CM Yogi Condole As Kanpur Bus Accident Claims At Least 5 Lives

Expressing sadness over the Kanpur bus accident, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday morning offered 'deepest condolences to the families' of the victims. In an unfortunate incident, at least five people have been killed and several got injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police of East Kanpur - Pramod Kumar, the injured ones have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Uttar Pradesh | At least five people killed and several injured in an electric bus accident in Kanpur. The incident took place near Tat Mill cross road: Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ZzVsKMOYuZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022

Karnataka: Ex-Cong Neta CM Ibrahim Mulls Joining TMC, SP Or JD(S)

Days after quitting Karnataka Congress, ex-Union Minister C.M Ibrahim said that he may either join JD(S), TMC, or Samajwadi Party. Speaking to ANI on Monday, he said that he had been contacted by all three parties and that many people will leave Congress before elections in Karnataka. Ibrahim had quit the Congress after expressing his outrage with the functioning of the party under Rahul Gandhi and its lack of democracy.

Pakistan & Taliban To Set Committee to Discuss Border Tensions

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to form a high-level committee to address the border issues as Islamabad’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf concluded a two-day visit to Kabul. Just weeks after videos went viral on social media apparently showing the Taliban uprooting a portion of the fence along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dawn reported that Yusuf visited Kabul from 29 to 30 January.

Image: Republic World