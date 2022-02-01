Republic Top 10 Headlines: Union Budget 2022, PM Modi, Ukraine Crisis & More

Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Uses Red 'Bahi Khata' Yet Again, Tablet Not Docs Inside

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the 'Bahi Khata' to the Budget session of the Parliament once again, with a 'Made in India' tablet inside it instead of paper documents. Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022 on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here is an understanding of the intricacies of the annual fiscal document. In her maiden budget presentation in 2019, FM Sitharaman ditched the 'budget briefcase', which is regarded as a remnant of the colonial era, and replaced it with 'Bahi Khata'. It is a ledger of accounts that businessmen, enterprises, traders and Indian households maintain to keep a tab of one's accounts.

Chidambaram Laments 'Economy Took 2 Yrs To Recover From COVID'; Seeks Change In Budget

Scoffing at the Economic Survey released by the Modi government on Sunday, ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram lamented that the economy took two years to recover from the COVID-induced slump. Quoting GDP figures, he said that it was time for contrition and change (of approach), not for boasts and no change. He also criticized the media for not covering the Opposition's views on Economic Survey. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM.

Union Budget 2022: Harish Rawat Hits Out At Centre, Says 'budget Will Make Fake Promises'

Taking a jibe at the central government ahead of the Union Budget 2022, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that the ruling BJP government will only focus on elections in the budget and will make fake promises to the people for making an impression ahead of the state assembly elections. The senior Congress leader while speaking to ANI also alleged that the Union budget 2022 has no connection with the grounds as the government is only bringing it with fake promises for winning the elections scheduled for five states. "After the elections, they will bring one more budget and will cover off the drawbacks of this budget three months later", he added.

TMC MP Urges President To Sack WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Amid Twitter Blocking Row

The turf war between the Mamata Banerjee-led government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated on Monday after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay sought his removal. Bandyopadhyay who is serving as the Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha put forth this demand to President Ram Nath Kovind in person after his joint address to both Houses of Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the veteran parliamentarian dubbed the WB Governor's repeated attacks as "condemnable and loathsome". This comes a day after the WB CM announced that she had blocked Dhankhar on Twitter.

Maharashtra Relaxes COVID Curbs: Beaches, Parks Remain Open; No Cap On Funeral Attendance

In light of the daily dip in Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing national parks, safaris, and all tourist spots to remain open as per regular timings. It has also allowed spas, swimming pools, amusement/water parks to operate with 50% capacity and has lifted restrictions on the number of people allowed at funerals. Additional relaxations have been given to 11 districts, including Mumbai, where more than 90% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Hoysala Temples In Karnataka Nominated For World Heritage 2022-2023 Consideration

India on Monday, January 31, added the Hoysala Temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka as nominations for consideration as World Heritage site for the year 2022-2023. According to the Ministry of Culture, the 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' are already on UNESCO's Tentative List since 15th April 2014 and represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country.

Russia, US Verbally Attack Each Other Over Ukraine Conflict, 'You Want It To Happen'

Russia accused the West on Tuesday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the US had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the UN Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield shot back that Russia's growing military force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's borders was “the largest mobilization" in Europe in decades, adding that there has been a spike in cyberattacks and Russian disinformation.

PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 10 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Besides record-setting followers on Twitter and Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday acclaimed yet another milestone after his YouTube channel crossed 10 million subscribers. PM Modi now has the largest subscriber base among politicians across the world including US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The statistics were shared by BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla who compared the number of users subscribed to the Narendra Modi Youtube Channel with that of other Heads of State.

India Abstains From UNSC Procedural Vote To Discuss Ukraine Crisis; Calls For Dialogue

India on Monday abstained from a procedural vote taken in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) ahead of a meeting to discuss the situation on the Ukraine border. Before the UNSC meeting, Russia, a permanent and veto-wielding member, called for a procedural vote to determine whether the open meeting should go ahead. While Russia and China voted against the meeting, India, Gabon, and Kenya abstained. All other 10 Council members, including Norway, France, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico, voted in favor, therefore, the Council went ahead with the meeting on the ongoing crisis of the Ukraine border. Following the UNSC meeting, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia Dmitry Polyanskiy took to Twitter to thank four of "its colleagues", including India, signaling that New Delhi is siding with Moscow over the issue.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Italian Radar Satellite After 4 Delays; Deployment Confirmed

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was finally launched on Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:11 PM EST after facing a delay of four days. Elon Musk’s aerospace company had initially planned to launch its Falcon 9’s CSG-2 mission on Thursday but was forced to halt it due to bad weather. Then, on Friday, SpaceX fueled the rocket but the mission was still called off the launch due to thick clouds and strong winds.

