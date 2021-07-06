Republic Top 10 Headlines: Union Cabinet Expansion; PM Modi Dials Dalai Lama And More

Union Cabinet Expansion: From Scindia To Sonowal, All New Ministers Expected In Modi Govt

As the speculation about the Union Cabinet expansion rages, Republic TV has accessed information about the new Ministerial faces in PM Modi's team. Sources have revealed that Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and LJP president Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras have been summoned to Delhi which implies that they have a strong chance of being a part of the Modi Cabinet. The other names in the race for a Ministerial berth include Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Locket Chatterjee, etc.

Andhra Pradesh Govt Relaxes Lockdown Restrictions, Allows Theatres To Operate From July 8

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has eased some restrictions and announced certain relaxations in the COVID guidelines of the state. Coming in as good news for the people of the state, the government has permitted cinema halls to re-open from July 8 with 50 per cent capacity.

Income Tax Department Raids YSRCP MP's Residence Over Alleged Irregularities In Company

YSR Congress Party MP, Rami Reddy has come under the radar of the Income Tax Department as searches were conducted on Tuesday morning at his residence and ten other locations with suspicion of certain irregularities. IT team conducted raids in Hyderabad at the residence of the Rajya Sabha MP in connection with his company, Ramky Group to investigate whether claims made by the company are genuine.

Congress Cries Foul Post Rejig Of Governors; Adds Rahul Gandhi Factor In Cabinet Reshuffle

Weighing in on the new gubernatorial appointments and the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, the Congress party took umbrage at the choices of the Union government. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned the Centre as to why West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel had not been dropped.

Here's The Complete List Of 8 New Governors Appointed By The Central Govt Today

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed new governors in 8 new states, said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhawan. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release. The major shift and transfers of Governors, including that of a sitting Union Minister, comes hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial meeting on Tuesday, allegedly pertaining to a cabinet reshuffle.

JD(U) Confirmed To Be A Part Of Union Cabinet 17 Years After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Stint

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha confirmed that his party will be a part of the Union Cabinet. Thus, JD(U) will be represented in the Council of Ministers at the Centre for the first time in 17 years. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar served as the Railways Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government till May 21, 2004

PDP Says No To Delimitation Commission; Says 'part Of This Seems Widely Pre-planned'

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said that it will not meet the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission as the Centre did not initiate any steps to ease the lives of the people and the outcome of the delimitation exercise was "widely believed" to be "pre-planned".

PM Modi Dials Dalai Lama, Wishes Spiritual Leader Long And Healthy Life On 86th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso a long and healthy life as he turned 86. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister informed that he spoke to Dali Lama on phone to convert greetings on his 86th birthday.

'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt Cautions Citizens As Tourists Throng Himachal Pradesh

Unperturbed, unbothered, and probably oblivious to the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the daunting second wave, tourists thronged streets of Manali and Dharmashala recently just as the Himachal Pradesh government eased COVID-19 curbs. As reports of packed hotels emerged and the image of a huge crowd seemingly symbolising the wrath invited went viral, the Government could not help but issue a response to urging people from refraining to weaken India's COVID battle.

Plane Goes Missing In Russia With 28 On Board, Local Officials Lose Contact: Reports

The local officials have said on July 6 that contact has been lost with a passenger plane with over two dozen on board in Russia's Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka. As per reports, a Russian AN-26 aeroplane with at least 28 on board including six crew members has gone missing as it was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled call-in.

