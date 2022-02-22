Republic Top 10 Headlines: UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On Ukraine, UP Polls; & More

India Calls For 'restraint, Diplomatic Dialogue' At UNSC Meet Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

As tensions continue to build between Russia and Ukraine, India on Tuesday called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest.

In its statement at the emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council, Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti expressed "deep concerns" over the recent escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. He said these developments have the potential to undermine the peace and security of the region.

UP Elections: From Aditi Singh To Ex-ED Officer, Here Are 5 Crucial Contests Of Phase 4

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats will go to the polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. There are 624 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) emerged victorious in one constituency.

Biden Speaks To Ukraine's Zelenskyy; Assures US Will Respond Swiftly Amid Putin's Decree

Amid chaotic situation aroused after Russian President Vladimir Putin's contentious decision, US President Joe Biden dialled his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the current situation of the country. According to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday, Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the telephonic conversation, POTUS firmly criticised Putin’s decision to purportedly recognise the “independence” of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Notably, despite Putin's signing decree recognizing the DNR and LNR regions, the statement still called both the regions an integral part of Ukraine.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Dig At SP; 'You Want Bullet Train Development Or Punctured Cycle?'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took an indirect dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) asking the people if they wanted 'bullet train development' or a 'punctured cycle'. Addressing a rally in Raebareli, Yogi Adityanath asserted that as opposed to the 'punctured cycle', his government in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre would together bring bullet train-like development. 'Cycle' is a reference to SP's election symbol.

'Not Afraid Of Anyone', Affirms Zelensky After Russia Recognises Ukraine Breakaway Regions

Following the Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise two breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asserted that Ukraine's internationally recognised boundaries will ‘remain unchanged’, Sputnik reported. While addressing the nation, he also asserted that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything". His remarks come amid the escalating fears of Russian invasion as the Russian President on Monday inked a decree declaring the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk independent.

Amit Shah Fires 'NIZAM' Salvo At Akhilesh Yadav; Slams 'appeasement In Name Of Socialism'

Addressing a rally in Barabanki for the UP elections on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah used the 'NIZAM' acronym once again to target Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He cautioned the people of Barabanki that a vote for SP will imply that incarcerated politicians such as Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari will walk free. Contending that the Akhilesh Yadav-led government indulged in appeasement in the garb of socialism, Shah highlighted the contribution of the BJP government at the Centre and UP towards the welfare of the poor.

Novak Djokovic On Australian Open: 'Wasn't Good For Me To See Tournament From A Distance'

Novak Djokovic's time off the court ended with the Serbian registering victory over Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. The Serbian registered a comfortable 6-3,6-3 win over his Italian opponent. The match proved more straightforward than his previous meeting with Musetti, which came in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year. This win over Italian was his first in 2022 as he was unable to take part in the Australian Open due to non-vaccination.

Ukraine Affirms International Borders Will Remain Intact Despite Putin's Provocative Order

Standing firmly on his decision, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) affirmed "Ukraine's internationally recognized borders will remain unchanged" despite Putin's contentious decision to alter the border. The statement from Zelenskyy came nearly three hours after his Russian counterpart announced recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk during a nationally televised appearance on Monday. Meanwhile, countering the announcement of Putin, Zelenskyy argued Moscow's decision translates to its withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. According to him, the provocative action from the Russian side legalizes Russian troops in the area, which have been in Donbas since 2014.

At UNSC Meet, US Says Russia's Actions Are Unprovoked & Against Global Sovereignty

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, February 22, over Ukraine at the request of Kyiv, the United States, 5 European nations, Mexico. The meeting is held considering an intensified war-like crisis broke out after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

BJP Poll Agent Never Sought Removal Of Hijab, Claims TN Party Chief Annamalai

Dismissing the claims of ruling DMK over Hijab row, the BJP on Monday, February 21, asserted that its Madurai-based election agent had never sought the removal of hijab it was only for the woman voter identification purpose. The BJP is said to approach court against the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission for contempt since the action taken against the party's agent in this regard violates a Supreme Court ruling in 2010 which outlined norms on voter identification in a polling station.

