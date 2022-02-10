Republic Top 10 Headlines: UP Assembly Elections 2022, Karnataka Hijab Row Update & More

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: 48.24% Voter Turnout For Phase 1 Polls Recorded Till 3 Pm

The battle for Uttar Pradesh begins with polling scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in Western UP. The voting started at 7 AM in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the EC to ensure COVID-safe polls. The state has witnessed 48.24% voter turnout in the 1st phase of Assembly elections till 3 pm. The voting will end at 6 PM.

Lakhimpur Violence: Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Union MoS' Son Ashish Mishra Amid UP Polls

In a big development on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case. He was arrested on October 12 in connection with this incident and remanded to judicial custody subsequently. The chargesheet filed by the UP SIT named Ashish Mishra as the main accused while adding that it had arrested 12 more persons.

Karnataka Hijab Row: HC Adjourns Hijab Hearing To Monday; Asks All Parties For Restraint, Cooperation

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday heard the group of petitions raising the ban on wearing hijabs inside certain educational institutions in the state and adjourned the hearing to Monday. The three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit who had already presided on the matter, and Justice J M Khazi.

Amid Karnataka Hijab Row, Here's A Look At Laws On Veils & Ban On Burqas Across The World

In light of escalating tensions over the hijab controversy that emanated from Karnataka, it is of vital importance that one observes these changes while considering a ban on burqas, headscarves in other nations as well.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Modi Vaccine Now Saving Lives,' Yogi Adityanath Jibes SP's Akhilesh Yadav

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was campaigning in the Saharanpur constituency which is scheduled for polling in phase-2 on February 14. During his address, on the day that the Uttar Pradesh election began, he targeted his opposition.

RBI Governor Cautions Against Crypto Trading; Calls It 'threat To Financial Stability'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned investors on Thursday saying that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability. He said that it will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with challenges. Such assets have no underlying whatsoever, not even a tulip, the RBI Governor said.

Russia Has 'no Plans Of Interfering' In India-China Talks On Ladakh: Ambassador Alipov

Russia has no plans of mediating in India and China’s ongoing border conflict in Ladakh, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on February 9 in an interview with Russian state-affiliated news agency Sputnik. Although Moscow hopes that the longstanding border tensions are resolved between the two nations through diplomacy, he added.

Wrestler 'The Great Khali' Joins BJP In Delhi Ahead Of Punjab Elections

Indian professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as the ‘The Great Khali’ by his fans is joining the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) ahead of the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly election, 2022. As per a tweet by ANI, Khali arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

India Relaxes COVID-19 Guidelines For International Arrivals, Health Min Issues New SOPs

Amid undulating COVID-19 trends, the Health Ministry on February 10 issued revised guidelines for international travellers, airlines and 'all points of entry (airports, seaports and land border)'. In view of economic activities that need to be taken up in an unhindered manner, the authorities compounded directives that will come into effect on February 14. In the latest notification, the demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ & other countries was removed.

UK Police To Send Questionnaire To 50 People Over Partygate Row As COVID Curbs To Be Eased

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has assured the Parliament that the remaining COVID limitations will be eliminated by the end of the month in the country. As per the reports of Sputnik, the Prime Minister stated that he hopes to be able to terminate the last domestic limitations including the legal necessity to self-isolate if people test positive.

