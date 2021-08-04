Republic Top 10 Headlines: US Commits To Afghan; Karnataka Cabinet Expansion And More

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion To Take Place Today; Differences Over Deputy CM Post Emerge

After a week of hectic parlays, newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Cabinet expansion will take place on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bommai added that the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the evening provided if the BJP top brass approves the list of Ministers in the morning. In an indication that his predecessor continues to enjoy clout in state politics, he revealed that the party high command will also have a discussion with BS Yediyurappa regarding the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

Afghanistan Asks India To Convene Special Emergency Session Of UNSC Over Taliban War

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday to explore the possibility of convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to discuss ways to stop the Taliban's violence and human rights abuses in Afghanistan. The Afghan foreign ministry said Atmar talked about the escalating violence by the Taliban and foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan and called for a meeting of the UNSC to discuss the situation.

Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA Seeks 30 More Days To File Charge Sheet As Accused File Bail Pleas

In a fresh plea moved before a special court in Mumbai, the NIA sought an extension of 30 days to file the charge sheet in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases. This comes as the accused including Sachin Vaze, Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane have sought default bail citing the failure of the central agency to file the charge sheet within 90 days of the probe. On June 9 itself, Special Judge Prashant Sitre had granted the NIA a 60-day extension to file the charge sheet.

Monsoon Session: Govt, Oppn Agree To Take Up Seven Bills In Rajya Sabha Amid Pegasus Row

After a continuous dispute of 11 days in the Parliament regarding the Pegasus controversy, the government and the opposition parties on Tuesday have finally agreed to take a statutory resolution on seven bills in the Rajya Sabha. According to a PTI report, 17 hours are allotted for discussion on these bills.

Tokyo Olympics: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Final In First Attempt

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt. Chopra was placed in Group A and had to achieve the qualification mark of 83.50 to progress to the next round. Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt. Another Indian athlete Shivpal Singh will also be in action in the Javelin throw event.

Yes Bank Scam Case: ED Arrests Avantha Group Promoter Gautam Thapar; To Seek Custody

In a fresh development in the Yes Bank scam case, the ED arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar on Tuesday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was preceded by raids carried out at 14 locations in Delhi and Mumbai in pursuance of a money laundering case filed by the ED. After taking cognizance of an FIR registered by the CBI in March 2020, the ED started investigating an alleged property transaction between the industrialist's company Avantha Realty Limited, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife Bindu.

US Promises 'enduring' Commitment To Afghanistan In A Call To President Ashraf Ghani

In a phone call made to Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the ‘strong and enduring’ US commitment to Afghanistan, agreeing that on the need to accelerate the Afghan peace talks. Blinken condemned the ongoing violence and attacks by the Taliban, as he said that there was a dire need to achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders. Blinken stressed that the Afghan soil must not be used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners.

Boxer Satish Kumar Shares Why He Fought Olympic Match With Injury Despite Wife’s Objection

Every athlete dreams about representing his country in the Olympics and also want to have a moment to cherish for the future. Indian boxer Satish Kumar will always remember Tokyo Olympics for his brave effort inside the ring despite receiving 13 stitches on his face. Competing in his maiden Olympics, Kumar went down to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight boxing quarterfinal, but the loss only tasted sweeter with fans applauding him and his opponent showered praise on Twitter for his effort.

Tokyo Olympics: Assam CM Lights Earthen Lamps To Pray For Lovlina Borgohain's Success

Ahead of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's semi-finals on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lit an earthen lamp and prayed for her success on Tuesday. Lovlina is the first Assamese to secure a medal in the history of the Olympics and also the third boxer to win an Olympic medal.

