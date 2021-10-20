Republic Top 10 Headlines: US Condemns Bangladesh Violence; WHO Chief Discusses Covaxin

WHO Chief Discusses Covaxin, Vaccine Equity Issues With Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discussing the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin. While reports of the global body giving a green signal to the domestically developed COVID vaccine have been circulating for a few days now, the recent conversation marks a concrete step towards its much-awaited approval. Earlier this week, WHO had informed that the vaccine's manufacturer, Indian pharma major Bharat Biotech has been submitting data on a rolling basis along with additional information following a WHO request on September 27.

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport; All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, near Lord Buddha's Parinirvana, on Wednesday, October 20. The airport is intended to enhance tourism on the Buddhist circuit. On Wednesday, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, notable monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Cambodia, and ambassadors from several nations attende the inauguration ceremony and took part in an event commemorating 'Abhidhamma Day' at Mahaparinirvana Temple.

'Appalled by attacks on minority' | US Condemns Bangladesh Communal Attacks, Urges Authorities To Start Investigation

The United States administration on Wednesday raised concern over the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. The US has now urged authorities to fully investigate the communal attacks, saying the freedom of religion or belief is a human right. The Office of International Religious Freedom head by the US Department of State called it ‘deadly’ and said that they condemn the attacks happening.

Punjab politics: Navjot Singh Sidhu Aide Pargat Singh Claims Vindication As Amarinder Hints At BJP Tie-up

On Tuesday, the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp claimed vindication over Captain Amarinder Singh's announcement that he might tie up with BJP for the 2022 Punjab polls. Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh who is a key aide of the state Congress president told the media that he had been warning about the ex-CM's close ties with BJP for over a year. Moreover, he reiterated that Amarinder Singh was hand-in-gloves with the Badal family of the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP.

Rains Batter Uttarakhand As 42 More Die, UP Sees 4 Fatalities; Kerala Dams Open Gates

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand reported at least 42 rain-related deaths on Tuesday with many people still trapped under the rubble after landslides, while Uttar Pradesh witnessed four fatalities, even as heavy downpour in Kerala filled several dams to the brim and multiple districts were on alert.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time-lapse Of World's Largest Lego F1 Car Will Leave You In Awe

Formula 1 is all set to make its presence felt in Saudi Arabia for the very first time with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix scheduled for December this year. The Saudi Arabian GP will be the second-last race of the ongoing 2021 season which will be held in Jeddah. The race day will take place on December 5.

'Hindu voices being silenced' | Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON Seeks Explanation From Twitter For Shutting Down Two Accounts

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organisation which is at the helm of protests against attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh has now questioned Twitter after two of its accounts were apparently unavailable. Taking to the microblogging website, ISKCON has demanded Twitter to issue a clarification on why the accounts of ISKCON Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council are unavailable.

Young PSG Fan Awkwardly 'offers His Mum' To Lionel Messi In Exchange For Jersey; See Pic

Getting hands on a Lionel Messi jersey is always special for any football fan around the world and they would do anything to get their hands on it. Ahead of PSG vs Leipzig clash. a young fan decided to make a bizarre offer to the ex-Barcelona superstar in return to get his hands on Lionel Messi PSG jersey. The 34-year-old is currently wearing the No 30 jersey at his new club, a number which he also wore during the start of his Barcelona career.

'Gen Secy' Sasikala Writes To AIADMK Cadres; Instructs 'Unite & Stop Poisoning The Party'

Affirming her re-entry into politics, VK Sasikala wrote a letter to AIADMK cadres on Tuesday, urging them to unite and fight to save Amma's legacy. The letter, which has been published in AIADMK's former mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, Sasikala urges all to 'stop the party from being poisoned'. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Congress Demands Karnataka BJP Chief's Scalp Over 'Rahul Gandhi Is Drug Addict' Claim

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kateel came under fire on Tuesday for his startling claim that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a "drug addict". Speaking to the media, former Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao lambasted the language used by the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP and asserted that it reflected the culture of BJP. Moreover, he stressed that Kateel had no right to make such frivolous statements about a member of the Gandhi family and demanded that the saffron party should immediately sack him.

