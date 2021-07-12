Republic Top 10 Headlines: Uttarakhand CM Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah; Kejriwal To Visit Goa

Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Goa on Tuesday

After visiting Punjab, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Goa on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM took a dig at Congress and BJP saying 'Enough of dirty politics. There is no shortage of funds, only a shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics'. Goa is set to go to polls in February 2022.

UP ATS nabs 3 suspects linked to arrested al Qaeda terrorists

A day after Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 2 Al Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow's Kakori area, efforts are underway to trace their associates and find out who finances them to carry out terror operations in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, DGP Law & Order Prashant Kumar revealed that the arrested terrorists had conspired to carry out serial blasts in crowded places ahead of Independence Day. Earlier in the day, the two terrorists were produced before the court while a massive manhunt is underway to nab their associate's terrorists involved in the operations.

Rajinikanth rules out political plunge post fresh rumours

A few hours after reigniting speculation of taking a political plunge, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth categorically ruled out such a possibility on Monday. Notably, Rajinikanth had dashed the hopes of thousands of his supporters by going back on his decision to join politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Three days ago, he returned to India after spending a few weeks in the US for a general health check-up. In an official statement, Rajinikanth stated, "Due to the prevailing situation, what we expected didn't happen. I don't have an idea to enter politics again". Moreover, he announced that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will be dissolved and shall continue as the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association. The acclaimed actor took this decision after meeting the office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram in Chennai.

Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine to get emergency approval in few days

As India's vaccination drive drags on, sources on Monday, said that Zydus Cadila's vaccine ZyCov-D's approval will take a few more days. Zydus Cadila applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for ZyCoV-D on July 1, after the completion of the third phase of trials. The Ahmedabad-based company which has developed the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine seeks to launch it for 12 years & above - making it the first vaccine aimed to innoculate teenaged children in India. Recently, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the manufacturing plant.

Rath Yatra 2021: Jharkhand CM urges people to 'seek blessings from home'

Amidst the ongoing pandemic condition, the country is ready to celebrate one of its biggest festivals of the year Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021. However, due to rising cases of COVID-19 infections, the Jharkhand Government has prohibited Rath Yatra in the state. The statement has been issued by Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren who made an earnest request to all the citizens to stay at home for containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, Amit Shah over Kanwar and Char Dham Yatra

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for the first time since taking over as Uttarakhand CM. Kanwar yatra and Char Dham yatra were among the topics that were discussed in the meeting. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed his government's plans over the Char Dham yatra.

Delhi BJP protests against Kejriwal's govt over water crisis

In a recent development concerning Delhi's water crisis issue, BJP members have gathered in large numbers protesting against Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday, July 12. The Delhi government has moved to the Supreme Court seeking water release from Haryana. Adesh Kumar Gupta, BJP party President of Delhi unit, along with other BJP members staged a protest over water supply shortage in the national capital.

Amit Shah inaugurates key developmental projects in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat on Monday inaugurated several developmental projects in Gandhinagar and Kalol. Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 448 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar. The Union Home Minister on Monday also inaugurated Civic Centre at Bhopal, Ahmedabad costing Rs 4 crores and the newly constructed Reading Room costing Rs 7 crores as well as the community Hall and Party Plot at Bejalpur.

California's death valley becomes hottest place on Earth

As California reels under severe heatwaves, the temperature in the Death Valley has recorded an all-time high for a third day. A thermometer outside Furnace Creek Visitors Center in the heart of Death Valley has recorded 54-degrees Celcius, making it the hottest spot on the blue planet. However, denying the claims, a US National Park Service ranger said it typically measured higher than the official reading.

Cuba: Locals protest for 'freedom', food and COVID vaccines

Cubans took to the streets in Havana and other towns to protest against the communist government. The people marched against the vaccine shortages, food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 crisis. Protesters chanted "Freedom," "Enough," and "Join" before police arrived, according to The Associated Press.

